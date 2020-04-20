Social activities can be eased, but appropriate control still needed: PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 20 said social activities can be relaxed, given the improved situation of COVID-19. However, he still stressed the need to maintain control appropriately over and remain vigilant against the pandemic.

At the Cabinet meeting

The leader made the remarks after hearing a report at a Cabinet meeting in Hanoi by the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, on the developments of the pandemic and countermeasures.

He said the social distancing policy must be observed seriously, adding that new measures and relevant decisions will be announced on April 22.

PM Phuc pointed out that the risk of transmission still remains high, and asked localities to continue with the countermeasures and the sense of vigilance.

People arriving in Vietnam must be quarantined, he said, emphasising that the early detection of infections would facilitate the efforts against the pandemic and improve treatment quality.

The PM said the risk levels in localities would be downgraded at a meeting on April 22, expressing his belief that there will be more cities and provinces that can resume their normal activities.

“However, at this time, it is still necessary to continue with countermeasures in line with the spirit of the PM’s conclusions made in the meeting on April 15,” he said.

The leader reiterated such measures as wearing face masks in public places, avoiding mass gatherings and reducing unnecessary trips and activities.

He assigned the Ministry of Education and Training to consider teaching and learning plans in the time ahead, especially the organisation of graduation and university entrance exams.

According to the committee, Vietnam had only 8 COVID-19 cases to report last week, while 64 patients made complete recovery.

From April 17-20, no new cases were recorded in the country. As many as 208 patients or 78 percent of the total have recovered so far. Three patients who had been in critical conditions have made positive improvement over the past days.VNA