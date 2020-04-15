Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Social distancing should be lifted gradually, prudently: PM

 
 
16/04/2020    02:20 GMT+7

Social distancing measures need to be lifted in a gradual and prudent manner that suits each locality’s situation so as to achieve the dual target of effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring socio-economic development.

Social distancing should be lifted gradually, prudently: PM hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) chairs the meeting on April 15 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc made the remark at a meeting on April 15 among the Government’s permanent members, the national steering committee on COVID-19 prevention and control, ministries, sectors and localities. This event reviewed the implementation of the PM’s Directive 16 on urgent measures against the disease and discussed the next steps.

Addressing the session, PM Phuc thanked the whole people for supporting the Party and State’s policies on the COVID-19 combat, saying that generally, the entire society has complied with Directive 16 well with good outcomes obtained.

He called on people to continue supporting the Government and adhering to disease prevention and control measures.

Although Vietnam has secured certain achievements in the work, there remain latent risks of community transmission which could turn small hotspots into large outbreaks, he noted, requesting all to stay vigilant, keep in mind that “fighting the pandemic is like fighting an enemy”, and continue social distancing to protect people’s health and lives.

The Government leader pointed out the necessity to have cautious and appropriate measures to gradually bring back the normal life when the pandemic is pushed back.

He also stressed that an effective fight against COVID-19 must be based on the maintenance of economic activities at certain levels.

 

At the meeting, PM Phuc agreed with the national steering committee about the classification of localities into three groups – those with high risks, risks and low risks of COVID-19 transmission. The list of localities in three groups can be changed depending on their situations.

Accordingly, the high-risk group gathers 12 localities, namely Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Ninh Binh, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, Tay Ninh and Ha Tinh. They will continue implementing Directive 16, which includes social distancing among measures, until April 22 or April 30, depending on their situation, or even longer if new infections are found.

The group with risks comprises 15 localities: Binh Duong, Thai Nguyen, Can Tho, Nam Dinh, Ha Nam, Nghe An, Hai Phong, Kien Giang, Thai Nguyen, Thua Thien-Hue, Lang Son, An Giang, Binh Phuoc, Dong Thap and Soc Trang. They have to carry out Directives 15 and 16 until April 22. The next steps for them will be decided on April 22 basing on the reality.

Meanwhile, though the 36 remainders have low risks, the possibility of COVID-19 transmission is still very high, so they have to continue complying with Directive 15, according to the PM.

He ordered the chairpersons of provincial-level People’s Committee to decide social distancing measures to be applied in their localities, asking for those violating regulations on disease prevention and control to be strictly handled.

Besides, the existing policy on exit-entry control needs to be continued until April 30, PM Phuc added./.VNA

 
 

