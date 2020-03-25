Southeast Asian countries take stronger actions against COVID-19

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 25 decided to extend the movement control order (MCO) from March 31 to April 14, as new COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise. ​

In Putrajaya, Malaysia (Photo: Xinhua)

The leader said he will announce a more comprehensive economic stimulus package on March 27.

According to the PM, as of March 25 noon, Malaysia had reported 172 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total in the country to 1,796, with 17 deaths.

Meanwhile, two more foreigners have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province, bringing the total in the country to 93.

The figures were shared by Prime Minister Hun Sen at a get-together with health volunteers to combat the pandemic on March 25.

Of the COVID-19 cases, six have recovered.

The same day, the Thai Public Health Ministry reported 107 new cases of the disease, raising the total to 934.

All train passengers in Thailand, including those using the skytrain, will be required to wear masks before entering stations and during onboard travel from March 25, as part of the government's efforts to tackle the escalating COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, Myanmar government is also planning to draw a plan to provide prompt response to possible COVID-19 infection at internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the country.

There are 128 IDP camps, accommodating 184,333 people in 24 townships in Kachin, Kayin, Shan and Rakhine states as per the statistics in January this year./.VNA