13/11/2020 07:08:29 (GMT +7)
Summit will lead ASEAN through challenging times: Singaporean expert

13/11/2020    07:06 GMT+7

Choi Shing Kwok, director of the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute and head of ASEAN Studies Centre at the institute, shared his views of the 37th ASEAN Summit  and Vietnam’s role as ASEAN chair in 2020.

Summit will lead ASEAN through challenging times: Singaporean expert
Choi Shing Kwok, director of the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute and head of ASEAN Studies Centre at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, Singapore. 

Could you tell us what the 37th ASEAN Summit means for the region in the current context? 

I think like it or not, the 37th ASEAN Summit is going to be overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Southeast Asia, which accounts for only 2 per cent of global COVID-19 cases and 1 per cent of fatalities, has fared comparably well in managing the pandemic overall.

However, the pandemic has still severely impacted lives and livelihoods in the region, particularly for the most vulnerable segments of our populations.

Apart from the direct health and socio-economic damage caused by COVID-19, increased external geopolitical competition has also affected the region while some ASEAN member states like Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar have also experienced domestic political uncertainties alongside the pandemic.

At the same time, we have seen some silver linings emerge in Southeast Asia. Global supply chains are increasingly pivoting to the region in an acceleration of the diversification and relocation trends that were already emerging prior to the pandemic.

The region’s emerging economies, such as Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, are poised to reap these benefits. COVID-19 has also accelerated Southeast Asia’s digitalisation push, with companies making the shift to doing business online and governments allocating budgets to aid businesses in their transformation efforts.

Amidst the conflicting conditions, I think the 37th ASEAN Summit will lead the region dealing with this challenging condition and also help chart a path for countries and for the region to move through it. 

How do you evaluate Vietnam’s role as ASEAN chair in 2020? How do you assess Vietnam’s contributions to promoting regional co-operation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery? 

2020 has been an exceptionally difficult year. Vietnam has performed remarkably well as Chair of ASEAN in the face of all the obstacles and hurdles.

 

As the Chair of ASEAN this year, Vietnam ensured that equal attention was given to discussions on the immediate pandemic response and the longer-term post-pandemic recovery plans. Besides a COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund which was one of the earliest mechanisms that was developed to face the immediate health challenges, the grouping has also formulated an ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework to guide the region into post-pandemic recovery action.

As the Chair, Vietnam also did not lose sight of the other important ongoing issues such as climate change, economic co-operation, sustainable growth, digitalisation and the South China Sea.

As the pandemic spread and countries had to close their borders in March, Vietnam took the initiative to pivot to a virtual model of conducting meetings at various levels – SOM, Ministerial and Summit to keep up the momentum.

The format of the meetings became more effective as officials grew more accustomed to the online mode of engagement, which overcame the obstacles and saved time but also resulted in new dynamics.

Overall, however, the positives from the experience could spark a rethink of how the ASEAN calendar, which has been struggling to manage hundreds of physical meetings, can move to a more efficient hybrid model in future without sacrificing effectiveness.

What do you expect about the possibility of signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at the 37th ASEAN Summit? 

The RCEP negotiations have been proceeding smoothly. We understand that the possibility of signing the RCEP at the 37th ASEAN Summit is high. The signing will be a much-needed boost of morale to many in this region as we continue to battle the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic and also show that the region is determined to build back better in the face of ongoing challenges to multilateral trade.  VNS

The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits kicked off virtually in Hanoi on November 12, with Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attending.

.
More than five decades since its establishment, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has become a great economy and community in the world with security-political and cultural-social co-operation  that continues to deeply develop.

Nguyen Quoc Dung, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of Vietnam's ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting, speaks to media about the contributions of Vietnam in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020

The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday morning passed a resolution on the socio-economic development plan for next year with majority of the delegates agreeing with proposals.

The National Assembly deputies on Thursday voted in favor of appointment of three nominees for ministerial positions at the proposal of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Solidarity is the foundation of ASEAN cooperation and the key to its success, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 12.

The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits kicked off virtually in Hanoi on November 12, with Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attending.

Hanoi is set to continue to streamline its political system for greater efficiency in operation, and ensure the successful implementation of the pilot urban administration model.

Secretary General of the ASEAN-Japan Centre Masataka Fujita has appreciated continued efforts by the Vietnamese Government in holding the good ASEAN chairmanship in 2020, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 14th National Assembly adopted a Resolution on socio-economic development plans for 2021 during its 10th session in Hanoi on November 11.

The 13th Party Congress is an important milestone, which sets the future orientation, continues to accelerate the process of national renovation and international integration.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday said he hoped a billion trees would be planted in Vietnam over the next five years.

Colombia, Cuba and South Africa have joined the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) during the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Hanoi.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith on November 10 to discuss bilateral ties and regional cooperation ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit.

Major General To An Xo, deputy head of the standing board of the Sub-committee for Security and Health under Vietnam’s National ASEAN 2020 Committee, talks to Vietnam News Agency about preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit.

As negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have been completed, member countries of the agreement are finalising procedures to prepare for the expected signing on November 15

ASEAN foreign ministers reiterated the bloc's resolve to resume negotiations on a code of conduct in the East Sea with China during the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting held online on Tuesday.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said the Government is considering a proposal for a code of conduct for cyberspace in Vietnam and will issue the code by the end of this year.

ASEAN has continued to move firmly and collectively towards the goal of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, while dealing with emerging challenges, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said today.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, who is also General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee, talked to the media on November 9 on the implementation progress of initiatives

The provinces of Kien Giang, Tra Vinh, Vinh Phuc, Quang Ninh, and Ben Tre have just elected new Chairmen after their People's Council meetings were held.

