Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved

The Government has issued Decision 143/NQ-CP approving the tasks of making the national master planning in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

The planning covers the entire territory of the country, including the mainland, islands, archipelagoes, underground spaces, seas, and air spaces under the sovereignty, sovereignty right and jurisdiction right of Vietnam.

The objective of the planning is to become a tool for the State in managing the socio-economic development, aiming to mobilise, allocate and use national resources in an effective and suitable manner, thus boosting the fast and sustainable growth of the country.

The planning will also serve as a foundation for the designing of planning within the national planning system, as well as a basis for the building of socio-economic development plan and public investment plan for five years and each year.

It will support the building of development spaces of the country on the basis of connecting the infrastructure system.

One of the principles for the designing of the national master planning is to ensure defence, security and environmental protection.

At the same time, it is to ensure the harmony between economic development and social stability and environmental protection, while enhancing the country’s resilience to climate change and national disaster, as well as the capacity to efficiently utilising natural resources and restoring and promoting cultural and natural heritage.

Meanwhile, the making of the planning must ensure the connectivity and the synchronism of sectors and regions.

The master planning will be implemented in line with the Planning Law and Decree 37/2019/ND-CP issued on May 7 by the Government detailing a number of articles of the Planning Law.

The National Planning Council is assigned to direct the designing of the national master planning for the 2021-2030 period with the vision to 2050 and submit it to the authorised agencies./.VNA