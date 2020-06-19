Ten laws, 21 resolutions adopted at 14th NA’s ninth sitting

Ten laws and 21 resolutions were adopted at the just-concluded ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) that lay the legal foundation for further fostering the country’s socio-economic development and international integration.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan delivers closing remarks of the ninth session on June 19

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan made a statement to this effect in her speech to wrap up the 19-day sitting in Hanoi on June 19.

Among the resolutions are those ratifying the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), as well as Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (Convention 105).

The ratification of the two deals marks a significant step in Vietnam’s international economic integration as the trade deals are new-generation FTAs with higher standards, she said, adding that the ratification of the convention also demonstrates the country’s determination to fulfill its labour-related commitments in FTAs and comply with its obligations as a member of the ILO.

The NA also passed a resolution granting in-principle approval for the implementation of the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions between 2021 and 2030.

This is of importance in enforcing the Party’s policies and the State’s laws concerning ethnic minority affairs and creating a fresh opportunity for ethnic minority groups to make the most of their strengths and develop comprehensively and sustainably, the NA leader noted.

She went on to say that the NA agreed on the extension of agricultural land use tax exemption, the provision of a 30 percent corporate income tax cut to enterprises, cooperatives, and other organisations in 2020; and the increase to the State-owned Agribank’s charter capital funded by the State budget. Besides, it also revised policies on investment of certain eastern sections of the North-South Expressway from 2017-2020.

During this ninth sitting, the NA approved the establishment of the National Election Council (NEC), elected an NEC chairperson, and ratified the list of the council’s vice chairpersons and members.

She took the occasion to praise the efforts of frontline forces as well as people’s solidarity and support for each other in the country’s successful response to COVID-19. Despite this, many challenges remain due to the complex nature of the pandemic and the unpredictability of global political and economic circumstances, Ngan noted.

The NA also recommended a number of measures to recover business activities, stabilise the macro-economy, keep inflation under control, ensure social welfare, and create jobs.

She asked the government, ministries, and agencies to promptly translate adopted laws and resolutions into reality and accelerate awareness campaigns to ensure they are strictly followed.

More than 98 percent of the legislators surveyed recognise the good results of the freshly-concluded ninth session of the 14th National Assembly, said NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc at a press conference in Hanoi on June 19.

He said the session took place in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic has been brought under control in Vietnam but remains complicated in other countries.

This is the first time in the NA's history it conducted an online sitting, which will be applied in the next session if receiving high consensus from deputies, he added.

