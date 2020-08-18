Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation

The Defence Ministry held a ceremony in Hanoi yesterday to hand over the President’s decision to assign 10 officers to join the UN peacekeeping operation at the UN headquarters, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operations (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh, who is head of the Defence Ministry’s steering committee for Vietnam’s participation in UN peacekeeping activities, appreciated the preparation work of the Vietnam Department for Peacekeeping Operations.

He asked the officers to strictly follow the external policy of the Party, State and army, and prove their capacity in all aspects in undertaking their missions.

The deputy minister also reminded the officers to update the Vietnam Department for Peacekeeping Operations on the security and epidemic situation in their host countries and share Vietnam’s experience in COVID-19 prevention and control with colleagues.

On behalf of the officers, Lt Col. Luu Dinh Hien, commander of the Vietnamese force at the Central African Republic mission, pledged to do the best to overcome all difficulties to fulfill the mission assigned to them by the Defence Ministry and the UN./.VNA