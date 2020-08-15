The funeral of former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu

At 14 pm, August 15, the funeral of former General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu took place at Hanoi's Mai Dich Cemetery.

The memorial service was held at 12:30pm, August 15, at the National Funeral House, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi. The funeral ceremony started at 2pm on the same day at Mai Dich Cemetery, Hanoi.

At the same time, a memorial service to former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu took place at the Thong Nhat Hall, Ho Chi Minh City and Hall 25B, Quang Trung Street, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province, Mr. Phieu's hometown.

The memorial ceremony began at 12.30pm. Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Head of the Funeral Organizing Committee administered the memorial service.

The family of former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu. Photo: VOV

According to Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, 946 delegations with more than 11,000 people paid tribute to former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Thanh Hoa.

Many international friends, diplomatic delegations and international organizations sent condolences to the Party, State and the family of the former Party leader.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on behalf of the National Funeral Organizing Committee, reads a eulogy.

A representative of the former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu's family expressed his gratitude to leaders of the Party, State, agencies, departments, branches, and international delegations who paid tribute to the Party leader

At the end of the memorial service, leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Government, Vietnam Fatherland Front and former Party, State leaders, delegations, international organizations walked around the coffin to say goodbye to the former Party leader the last time.

Former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu's coffin was moved from the memorial hall to the funeral car.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan stood on both sides of the coffin while it was moving from the memorial hall to the funearl car.

The coffin of the former Party leader was placed on the funeral car. The ceremonial team covered it with a national flag and put it into a glass box.

The funeral cars slowly left the National Funeral House. Photo: Pham Hai

People stood along some Hanoi's streets to say goodbye to former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu

After passing through the inner city streets, the convoy took the remains of General Secretary Le Kha Phieu to Mai Dich cemetery. The funeral finished at 2.25pm at Mai Dich Cemetery. Photo Pham Hai

