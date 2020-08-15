Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
15/08/2020 17:40:05 (GMT +7)
The funeral of former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu

15/08/2020    15:11 GMT+7

At 14 pm, August 15, the funeral of former General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu took place at Hanoi's Mai Dich Cemetery.

The memorial service was held at 12:30pm, August 15, at the National Funeral House, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi. The funeral ceremony started at 2pm on the same day at Mai Dich Cemetery, Hanoi.

At the same time, a memorial service to former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu took place at the Thong Nhat Hall, Ho Chi Minh City and Hall 25B, Quang Trung Street, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province, Mr. Phieu's hometown.

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

The memorial ceremony began at 12.30pm. Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Head of the Funeral Organizing Committee administered the memorial service.

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

The family of former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu. Photo: VOV

According to Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, 946 delegations with more than 11,000 people paid tribute to former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Thanh Hoa.

Many international friends, diplomatic delegations and international organizations sent condolences to the Party, State and the family of the former Party leader.

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on behalf of the National Funeral Organizing Committee, reads a eulogy.

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

A representative of the former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu's family expressed his gratitude to leaders of the Party, State, agencies, departments, branches, and international delegations who paid tribute to the Party leader

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
At the end of the memorial service, leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Government, Vietnam Fatherland Front and former Party, State leaders, delegations, international organizations walked around the coffin to say goodbye to the former Party leader the last time.
Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
 

Former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu's coffin was moved from the memorial hall to the funeral car.

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan stood on both sides of the coffin while it was moving from the memorial hall to the funearl car.

 
Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

 The coffin of the former Party leader was placed on the funeral car. The ceremonial team covered it with a national flag and put it into a glass box.

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

The funeral cars slowly left the National Funeral House. Photo: Pham Hai

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

People stood along some Hanoi's streets to say goodbye to former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

 After passing through the inner city streets, the convoy took the remains of General Secretary Le Kha Phieu to Mai Dich cemetery. The funeral finished at 2.25pm at Mai Dich Cemetery.

 Photo Pham Hai

VietNamNet 

Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu

Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu

Houses have put up national flags. Incense sticks have been quietly lit on ancestral altars. Rong Village’s people are grieving after hearing about the passing of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu

National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu

The respect-paying ceremony for former General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Kha Phieu started at 8am, August 14 at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, Thong Nhat Hall in HCM City and 25B Hall in Thanh Hoa.  

 
 

