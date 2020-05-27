Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/05/2020 15:18:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Time to build a comprehensive and inclusive environmental law: minister

 
 
27/05/2020    14:09 GMT+7

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha has said amending the Law on Environment Protection is urgent to ensure the country’s sustainable development.

Time to build a comprehensive and inclusive environmental law: minister

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha presents the bill proposal.

Presenting a draft for a new law to the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday, he said the current law has not kept up with rapid changes as the environment quality has become worse and some dumps can no longer receive new waste. The COVID-19 pandemic has sounded the alarm over the need to change environmental management and control methods, he said.

“It is time to build a comprehensive, inclusive and effective law on the environment,” he said.

The amendments aim to make Vietnamese environmental regulations relevant to international laws, with the ultimate goals of improving environmental quality, protecting public health, balancing the eco-system and protecting biological diversification, towards sustainable development, he said.

The draft law cuts more than 40 per cent of administrative procedures related to the environment and reduces waiting time for procedures to be finished by 20 to 45 days.

The draft also shortens the list of projects that need to conduct environmental impact assessments. Accordingly, only projects that use large areas of land surface, water surface and pose harmful impacts on the environment, natural landscapes and biological diversification or those that discharge a huge amount of waste and threaten the environment need the assessments.

According to the draft, the ministries of construction, transport, industry and trade, agriculture and rural development would be responsible for working with provincial People’s Committees to assess the projects’ environmental reports.

Phan Xuan Dung, chairman of the NA’s Committee of Science, Technology and Environment which is in charge of verifying the amendments, said the draft includes comprehensive regulations on the rights and responsibilities of organisations, households and individuals in environmental activities. The changes also uphold the State's responsibilities in environmental management.

 

As the law will have profound effects on socio-economic development, he proposed building a set of laws on environmental protection and submitting them for National Assembly discussions at three sessions.

In the morning, lawmakers discussed the number and criteria of NA deputies – one of the most concerning issues mentioned in the draft law on amendments and supplements to the Law on the NA’s Organisation.

According to Hoang Thanh Tung, chairman of NA’s Committee of Legal Affairs, some deputies proposed adding more details to the criteria of NA deputies, especially NA specialised deputies at central and local levels.

The draft law proposes raising the number of NA specialised deputies to at least 40 per cent of the total number of NA deputies to improve the NA’s professionalism.

Some proposed among specialised deputies, 5 per cent should be scientists and experts who do not hold any management position.

NA deputy Le Thanh Van said the NA should not merely focus on the number of deputies and their legal capacity should be strengthened.  VNS

Draft environmental protection law puts forward administrative procedure reforms

Draft environmental protection law puts forward administrative procedure reforms

One of the important changes in the draft of the amended law on environmental protection relates to environmental impact assessment (EIA).

 
 

Other News

.
Corruption fight must put common interest above all: Top leader
Corruption fight must put common interest above all: Top leader
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong on Tuesday said the fight against corruption must be enhanced, noting that the work must continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

NA deputies discuss land use tax exemption
NA deputies discuss land use tax exemption
POLITICSicon  26/05/2020 

National Assembly deputies continued discussing on the development of agricultural production at the morning working session on Monday with a focus on the draft resolution on agricultural land use tax exemptions.

Marie Cau: First transgender mayor elected in France
Marie Cau: First transgender mayor elected in France
POLITICSicon  26/05/2020 

The council of Tilloy-lez-Marchiennes chose Marie Cau as their new mayor on Saturday.

Cambodia to organise ASEM 13 as scheduled
Cambodia to organise ASEM 13 as scheduled
POLITICSicon  26/05/2020 

Cambodia will go ahead with plans to host the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM 13) from November 16-17, said Luy David, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Head of the ASEM 13 National Secretariat.

Administration Reform Index shows public trust in Government
Administration Reform Index shows public trust in Government
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan talks about the 2019 Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) and the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) which were released last week.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Despite the best scenario, the consequences that the invisible Covid-19 enemy has caused to nations and international relations are severe, which will affect the world decades later.

NA deputies discuss Law on Residency
NA deputies discuss Law on Residency
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

Members of the National Assembly on Saturday had an online discussion on the piloting of the urban administration model in Da Nang, and a report on the revised law on residence.

Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, 

Coronavirus: China accuses US of spreading 'conspiracies'
Coronavirus: China accuses US of spreading 'conspiracies'
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

The country's top diplomat hits out at Washington - raising tensions between the two world powers.

Netanyahu trial: Israeli prime minister faces Jerusalem court
Netanyahu trial: Israeli prime minister faces Jerusalem court
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

The country is gripped by the spectacle of a serving leader being tried for the first time.

National Assembly discuss measures to prevent building violations
National Assembly discuss measures to prevent building violations
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

National Assembly deputies called for more stringent measures against the developers of projects and buildings which had violated regulations during discussions on the draft amended construction law on Saturday.

Vietnam backs building of stable cyberspace: ambassador
Vietnam backs building of stable cyberspace: ambassador
POLITICSicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnam supports the building of a safe, friendly, open and stable cyberspace, meeting legitimate needs and interests of countries and people, and contributing to maintaining international peace and security, 

Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
POLITICSicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, 

NA deputies bemoan Gov’t's capricious submissions of draft laws for review
NA deputies bemoan Gov’t's capricious submissions of draft laws for review
POLITICSicon  23/05/2020 

National Assembly deputies aired their grievances about the Government's failure to submit draft laws for parliamentary review in line with the agenda, during a discussion held on Friday to look at legislative building for 2020-21. 

PM calls for urgent action to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion
PM calls for urgent action to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion
POLITICSicon  23/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked authorities in the central and Central Highlands regions to take action to deal with the prolonged heat wave, drought and saltwater intrusion.

Draft law on Vietnamese guest workers debated at NA
Draft law on Vietnamese guest workers debated at NA
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) mulled over a draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers with contracts in Hanoi on May 21, the second working day of its ongoing ninth session.

Vietnam backs UN Secretary General’s efforts to ensure international peace
Vietnam backs UN Secretary General’s efforts to ensure international peace
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, on May 21 chaired the first online informal meeting between ambassadors of the 10 non-permanent member countries

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
FEATUREicon  23/05/2020 

Science and technology help people cope with pandemics like Covid-19 and help society adapt to pandemics.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 4)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 4)
FEATUREicon  22/05/2020 

American scholar Stephen Walt, a realist and an ardent supporter of nationalism, said the post-epidemic world is a world that is less open, less prosperous and less free.

Vietnam urges parties to facilitate direct one-person one-vote elections in Somalia
Vietnam urges parties to facilitate direct one-person one-vote elections in Somalia
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnam called on all involved parties in Somalia to promote dialogues and create conditions for people and political parties to participate in direct one-person one-vote elections, a Vietnamese diplomat told a UNSC teleconference yesterday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 