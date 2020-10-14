Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
15/10/2020 07:14:48 (GMT +7)
Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session

15/10/2020    06:06 GMT+7

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, together with other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Hanoi, met with voters from Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, and Tay Ho districts on October 14.

Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session hinh anh 1

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (front, second, right) greets Hanoi voters at the meeting on October 14 (Photo: VNA)

Voicing their opinions at the meeting, held ahead of the NA’s 10th session, voters expressed their hope that the legislature would continue to make clear-sighted decisions and adopt suitable policies to take the country forward on the path towards rapid, sustainable development.

They asked the NA to boost supervision, especially over public investment and the building of key infrastructure in the country.

They also hoped that the 15th-tenure parliament, to be elected next year, will see the ratio of full-time NA deputies increase so that legislators can be wholeheartedly dedicated and improve the quality and effectiveness of parliamentary activities.

Residents also urged the continued enhancement of the fight against corruption, noting that the people always stand side-by-side with the Party and State in the task.

The fight against corruption has generated unprecedented results, they said, and called on the Party and State leader to issue stronger directions.

Voters also noted with satisfaction that preparations for the 13th National Party Congress have been made in a scientific, methodical, and thorough manner and have a strategic vision. Personnel work has been given special attention in order to select qualified cadres able to meet requirements in the new era.

They voiced a belief that the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee will be a strong contingent with sufficient capacity and prestige to lead the nation to more prosperous development.

Welcoming opinions, Trong asked for more ideas from the public to help parliamentarians fulfil their duties, while requesting that the Hanoi NA delegation have a high sense of responsibility towards their tasks.

He also congratulated Hanoi on the success of its recently-finished Party Congress, and said the capital has never had the stature it holds at present.

It needs to set an example for other localities nationwide to follow, he said, adding that after the municipal Party Congress, it will enjoy new development in order to live up to its role as Vietnam’s capital.

 

Meetings between legislators and voters are regular activities before and after each session of the parliament.

The NA is scheduled to open its 10th session later this month./.

Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong meets with voters in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh, Tay Ho and Hoan Kiem districts (Photo: VNA)

