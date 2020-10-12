Top leaders of many provinces named

Many provinces and cities have organized Party Congresses to elect their top leaders.

In the central province of Quang Nam, Mr. Phan Viet Cuong has been re-elected the Party Secretary for the term 2020-2025. The two vice secretaries are Mr. Le Van Dung and Mr. Le Tri Thanh.

Mr. Phan Viet Cuong - Party Secretary of Quang Nam Province.

Mr. Phan Viet Cuong, born in 1963 in Quang Nam province, holds a master degree of economics and a bachelor degree of laws. He used to be Deputy Chief Inspector of Quang Nam Province, Deputy Secretary of Tay Giang District Party Committee (Quang Nam), Provincial Chief Inspector, Head of the Internal Affairs Division of the Provincial Party Committee.

In September 2015, Cuong was elected as Deputy Secretary of Quang Nam Provincial Party Committee for the term 2010-2015. In October 2015, he was elected to the position of Standing Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee for the 2015-2020 term. In July 2016, he was elected to the 12th Party Central Committee. In January 2019, he was elected Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Nam, the 2015-2020 term. In July 2019, he was elected Chairman of the People's Council of Quang Nam province for the term 2016-2021.

In the northern province of Thai Nguyen, Ms. Nguyen Thanh Hai was re-elected as the Secretary of the Thai Nguyen Provincial Party Committee. She was appointed the Party Secretary of Thai Nguyen in May.

Ms. Nguyen Thanh Hai - Party Secretary of Thai Nguyen Province.

The two Deputy Secretaries of Thai Nguyen are Mr. Trinh Viet Hung, Standing Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee and Mr. Pham Ngoc Son, Head of the Provincial Party Committee's Organization Committee.

Ms. Hai was born in 1970 in Hanoi. She holds a PhD degree of physics and was once the youngest female associate professor in Vietnam in 2007. She worked at the Hanoi University of Technology for a time.

She used to hold the following positions: Deputy Director of the Vietnam Youth Academy; Vice Chair of the National Assembly Office; then Chair of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, Adolescents and Children for three months before becoming the Head of the National Assembly's Committee for People’s Aspirations.

She is a member of 12th Party Central Committee and National Assembly deputy for the 13th and 14th terms.

In Dak Lak province, Mr. Bui Van Cuong has been re-elected as the Party Secretary for the term 2020-2025. The three Deputy Secretaries are Mr. Pham Minh Tan, Mr. Pham Ngoc Nghi - Chairman of the People's Committee and Mr. Y Biêr - Chairman of the People's Council.

Cuong was born in 1965 in Hai Duong province. He holds a doctorate degree in marine safety engineering and a bachelor degree of political theory.

Mr. Bui Van Cuong has been re-elected as the Party Secretary of Dak Lak Province.

From January 1990 to October 1997, he was a lecturer at Maritime University, holding different positions there.

From October 1997 to February 1999, he was the Deputy Secretary of Hai Phong City Youth Union, Chairman of the Trade Union of agencies of Hai Phong City Youth Union.

From February 1999 to February 2003, he was Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of Youth Union Committee of the Central Youth Union School.

From February 2003 - October 2006, he was Head of the Central Organizing Committee, Member of the Central Presidium of the Vietnam Youth Union, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Supervisory Board, Chairman of the Trade Union of agencies of the Youth Union.

From October 2006 to April 2008, he was Secretary of the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

From April 2008 to September 2011, he was an Alternate Member of the 11th Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Gia Lai Province in the 13th, 14th terms, National Assembly deputy of the 13th term.

From September 2011 to June 2012, he was an Alternate Member of the 11th Party Central Committee, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Central Mass Mobilization Commission; National Assembly deputy of the 13th term.

From June 2012 to April 2016, he was an Alternate Member of the 11th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Business Bloc for the 2nd, 3rd terms, and the National Assembly deputy for the 13th term.

From April 2016 to July 2019, he was a Member of the Party Central Committee of the 12th term, Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Confederation of Labor, National Assembly deputy for the 14th term, Vice President of the Central Committee for Emulation and Rewards and Vice Chair of the World Trade Union.

Since July 2019, he has been a Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dak Lak province.

Mr. Le Van Thanh - Party Secretary of Hai Phong City

In the northern port city of Hai Phong, Mr. Le Van Thanh has been re-elected Secretary of Hai Phong City Party Committee for the term 2020 - 2025. The two deputy secretaries are Mr. Nguyen Van Tung and Mr. Do Manh Hien.

Mr. Le Van Thanh was born in 1962 in Hai Phong. He has a master's degree in economic management.

Mr. Ngo Dong Hai was re-elected Secretary of Thai Binh Provincial Party Committee.

Mr. Ngo Dong Hai Party Secretary of Thai Binh Province.

Hai holds a PhD in electronics and telecommunications. He was born in 1970 in the central province of Binh Dinh. He holds a Ph.D. in electronics - telecommunications. He used to be Deputy Director, Director of the Department of Information & Communications of Binh Dinh Province; Secretary of Hoai An District Party Committee; Secretary of the An Nhon Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee, Deputy Head of Central Economic Committee, Secretary of Thai Binh Provincial Party Committee.

In Vinh Phuc province, Ms. Hoang Thi Thuy Lan has been re-elected the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, the term 2020-2025.

Ms. Hoang Thi Thuy Lan - Party Secretary of Vinh Phuc Province.

The two Deputy Secretaries include Mr. Le Duy Thanh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee and Mr. Pham Hoang Anh, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of Thanh Vinh Yen City Party Committee.

Lan was born in 1966 in Vinh Phuc province. She holds a master degree of law. She held different positions in the provincial government before being elected as Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee in May 2014 and Party Secretary cum Chair of the provincial People’s Council in 2015. In 2016, she was elected to the Central Party Committee and the head of Vinh Phuc’s National Assembly delegation.

Mr. Chau Van Lam, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Communist Party of Tuyen Quang province has been re-elected as the Party Secretary for the term 2020-2025.

Mr. Chau Van Lam - Party chief of Tuyen Quang province.

The two Deputy Secretaries are Mr. Nguyen Van Son, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee and Ms. Le Thi Kim Dung, Vice Chair of the Provincial People's Committee.

Mr. Chau Van Lam was born in 1967 in Tuyen Quang province. He is an agricultural engineer and holds a master degree of business administration. He used to be Vice Chairman and Chairman of Tuyen Quang province.

In the southern province of Binh Duong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Tran Van Nam has been re-elected as the Party Secretary. The two deputy secretaries are Mr. Vo Van Minh - Chairman of the Provincial People's Council and Mr. Nguyen Hoang Thao - Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee.

Mr. Tran Van Nam - Party Secretary of Binh Duong Province.

Mr. Tran Van Nam was born in 1963 in Binh Duong province. He has a bachelor's degree in law. He is a member of the 12th Party Central Committee and Head of the National Assembly delegation of Binh Duong province. He used to be the Standing Vice Chairman of Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee and then Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee.

In the northern province of Dien Bien, Mr. Nguyen Van Thang has been elected the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee for the new term.

Mr. Mua A Son, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee and Mr. Le Thanh Do, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee were elected Deputy Secretaries of the Provincial Party Committee for the term 2020-2025.

Mr. Nguyen Van Thang was born in 1973 in Hanoi. He holds a doctorate degree in finance-monetary theory. He is an alternate member of the 12th Central Party Committee and a deputy of the 14th National Assembly.

He used to be Vice Chair, Chair, Deputy Party Secretary of Quang Ninh province before being introduced by the Politburo as the Party Secretary of Dien Bien Province in October 2020.

In the southern province of Long An, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc has been elected as the Secretary of the Party Committee of Long An for the new term.

The two Deputy Secretaries are Mr. Nguyen Van Ut (Vice Chairman of Long An People's Committee) and Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hai (Head of the Organizing Committee of Long An Provincial Party Committee).

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc was born in 1968 in Long An province. He has a master's degree in geology. He held the following positions: Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Long An Province, Secretary of the Tan Thanh District Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Long An province, Deputy Secretary of the Standing Committee of Long An Provincial Party Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc - Party Secretary of Long An province.

In the northern province of Bac Giang, Mr. Duong Van Thai, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee has been elected the Party Secretary.

Two Deputy Secretaries are Ms. Le Thi Thu Hong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Mr. Le Anh Duong, Standing Vice Chairman of Bac Giang Provincial People's Committee.

Mr. Duong Van Thai was born in 1970 in Bac Giang Province. He holds a PhD degree in economics. He had various positions in government agencies in Bac Giang province before being elected as Vice Chairman, Chairman of the Bac Giang People’s Committee, Vice Party Secretary and now Party Secretary of Bac Giang Province.

Mr. Le Minh Hung, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, has been appointed Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee, replacing Mr. Nguyen Van Nen who was recommended by the Politburo as the Party Secretary of HCM City.

Mr. Le Minh Hung was born in 1970 in Ha Tinh province. He holds a master degree of public policy. He used to hold many positions in the banking sector before becoming Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam in October 2011. In 2014, Hung was appointed Deputy Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee.

In 2016, the National Assembly approved the appointment of Hung as Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam.

