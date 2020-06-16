Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/06/2020 11:58:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam

 
 
17/06/2020    10:24 GMT+7

Tourism and culture minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien encourages people to go on travelling within the country as a key means to boost the ailing sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a “foundation” to economic recovery. 

Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam

Kayaking in Trang An, Ninh Binh Province. 

He made the remarks during the ongoing National Assembly meeting to discuss the socio-economic situation in the country. 

“I request and cordially invite Vietnamese people to go touring in the country,” minister Thien said, adding that the entire tourism sector has been preparing “the best conditions” for domestic travelling as tasked by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc under the campaign “Vietnamese people travel in Vietnam” after the coronavirus situation in the country has been well under control with 60 days of no community transmission cases. 

Localities in the country are conducting tourism promotion activities and trying to come up with new tourism products. 

All localities in the country are conducting robust tourism promotion activities, coming up with new tourism products and trying to highlight the message of Vietnam as a safe destination as a way to welcome international tourists as soon as possible, minister Thien continued. 

Citing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in the cabinet meeting held last week, minister Thien reiterated that Vietnam cannot “just close its doors completely,” referring to the country’s border closures against foreign arrivals effective since late March to fight off coronavirus spread. 

However, this door will not open too widely until we can ascertain the safety level of each country, the tourism and culture chief said, adding that public health is always the highest priority even at the cost of economic benefits, he said.

 

“We will closely watch the pandemic situation in each country in the world to cooperate with other sectors and agencies and have appropriate advice for the Government regarding gradual reopening,” Thien said. 

He outlined four phases of tourism reopening post-COVID-19, saying that Vietnam is currently in the first one where domestic tourism is available and encouraged. 

In the second phase, Vietnam will start cautious “tourist exchanges” with countries deemed to be safe – the criteria of what constitutes “safe” is still under consideration but likely to be a country with no local community infections for 30 days. 

In the third phase, Vietnam will start expanding the list of regional countries from which tourists can enter Vietnam, and in the fourth and final phase, international arrivals will be returning to the “pre-COVID-19 normal”. 

He also warned that the “competition for international tourists” between countries after the coronavirus subsides will be “fierce”, as everyone will be trying their hardest to seize on the chance as quick as possible to revive the economy and recoup the losses.  VNS 

Facebook, MPI join hands in tourism promotion

Facebook, MPI join hands in tourism promotion

The Ministry of Planning and Investment and Facebook have jointly launched the "Proud Vietnam" project, including the "Immense Vietnam" music video, which aims to promote the country’s tourism.

Hanoi halts $4 million tourism promotion package on CNN

Hanoi halts $4 million tourism promotion package on CNN

Hanoi has halted the 2019-24 tourism promotion package worth US$4 million with the US Cable News Network (CNN) due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

 
 

Other News

.
India-China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fighting
India-China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fighting
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

At least 20 Indian soldiers died in the worst border incident in decades between the two countries.

HCM City Party chief calls for announcing ‘end’ of Vietnam pandemic, reviving economy
HCM City Party chief calls for announcing ‘end’ of Vietnam pandemic, reviving economy
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam should announce “the end” of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and “develop a roadmap to gradually resume trade relations with 17 partners,” HCM City Party Committee secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan has said.

Vietnamese peacekeepers report on COVID-19 prevention
Vietnamese peacekeepers report on COVID-19 prevention
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnamese forces engaged in UN peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic and South Sudan reported on the COVID-19 situation in their areas via a video conference in Hanoi on Monday.

Vietnam welcomes UNITAD's investigation of terrorist crimes
Vietnam welcomes UNITAD's investigation of terrorist crimes
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam welcomed the results that the UN Investigative Team to promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by the self-claimed Islamic State (IS) group (UNITAD) has achieved in its investigations and collection of evidence of the IS’s crimes, 

Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session
Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on June 15.

North Korea 'blows up joint liaison office' with South
North Korea 'blows up joint liaison office' with South
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

North Korea blows up the joint liaison office with the South in border town of Kaesong.

Deputy PM: Utilise COVID-19 success to raise VN's global profile
Deputy PM: Utilise COVID-19 success to raise VN's global profile
POLITICSicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam must capitalise on its COVID-19 success to “elevate the country’s profile” on the world stage, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth session
Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth session
POLITICSicon  15/06/2020 

The 14th National Assembly will discuss and decide on a number of important issues during the final working week of the ongoing ninth session from June 15-19.

Vietnam, Indonesia ask to resolve Central Africa’s root of instability
Vietnam, Indonesia ask to resolve Central Africa’s root of instability
POLITICSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia stressed the need to address the root of security instability in Central Africa via comprehensive and long-term measures at an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 12.

NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery
NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery
POLITICSicon  14/06/2020 

The 14th National Assembly continued its ninth session on June 13 with the discussion on the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the NA resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 and early 2020.

Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and requested China to investigate the incident involving the acts of Chinese vessels against a Vietnamese fishing boat in the archipelago’s waters on June 10.

NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council
NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council
POLITICSicon  13/06/2020 

The 14th National Assembly (NA) continued its ninth session on June 12 with personnel of the National Election Council (NEC) among the issues high on the agenda.

Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens
Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens
POLITICSicon  13/06/2020 

The Department of Computerisation under the Ministry of Information and Communications held the opening ceremony of a programme to train 100 e-Government experts in Hanoi on June 11.

Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation
Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation
POLITICSicon  13/06/2020 

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano looked into Vietnam-EU defence cooperation during their teleconferenced talks on June 11.

NA delegates wary of transferring parts of North-South Expressway to public investment
NA delegates wary of transferring parts of North-South Expressway to public investment
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Some National Assembly delegates yesterday expressed concerns over the Government's decision to transfer certain components of the North-South Expressway from the PPP model to public investment, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Countries need to act responsibly in the East Sea, not complicate the situation, and contribute to preserving peace and security in the waters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam has condemned China’s reported laying of submarine cables in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago as illegal and invalid. 

Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Russian President
Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Russian President
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong had phone talks on June 11 with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Russia Day, June 12.

Vietnam slams 'inaccurate, unverified' information in US' international religious freedom report
Vietnam slams 'inaccurate, unverified' information in US' international religious freedom report
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam’s foreign ministry spoke out against the inaccuracies contained within the 2019 Report on International Religious Freedom by the US State Department released on Wednesday. 

George Floyd: Trump told to back off Seattle's Chaz police-free zone
George Floyd: Trump told to back off Seattle's Chaz police-free zone
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

The US president threatens to "take back" a police-free district controlled by protesters.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 