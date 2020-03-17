Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/03/2020 01:07:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Trump says coronavirus not Asian Americans' fault

 
 
24/03/2020    11:24 GMT+7

After criticism for using the term "Chinese virus", the president praises Asian Americans as "amazing".

US President Donald Trump - under fire for labelling Covid-19 the "Chinese virus" - has said Asian Americans should not be blamed for the outbreak.

He said it is "very important that we totally protect" Asian Americans, whom he praised as "amazing people".

Mr Trump spoke out amid rising reports of verbal and physical attacks on the community amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus is still spreading in the US, which currently has more than 43,000 confirmed cases and 533 deaths.

At a White House coronavirus task force news conference on Monday, Mr Trump said: "It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States and all around the world.

"They're amazing people and the spreading of the virus is not their fault in any way, shape or form.

"They're working closely with us to get rid of it - we will prevail together."

Asked by a reporter why he had spoken out, Mr Trump said: "It seems that there could be a little bit of nasty language toward the Asian Americans in our country and I don't like that at all.

"These are incredible people, they love our country and I'm not going to let it happen."

During press conferences last week, Mr Trump used the term "China virus" and "Chinese virus", rejecting suggestions from reporters that the term was racist.

"It comes from China," Mr Trump said then. "It's not racist at all."

The World Health Organization has issued guidance against "stigmatising certain communities" when naming illnesses.

US lawmaker Judy Chu - a California Democrat and chairwoman of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus - was not impressed by Mr Trump's remarks.

She told NBC News his comments would not "be necessary if he and his supporters had not already endangered so many by spreading this toxic xenophobia".

From 'Chinese virus' to 'amazing people'

Analysis by Zhaoyin Feng, BBC News Chinese, Washington

In describing Covid-19 as the "Chinese virus", Mr Trump has been accused of attempting to deflect scrutiny for his domestic handling of the crisis on to external factors.

Despite mounting criticism from China and Asian Americans, the president and several high-ranking US officials have continued to use the term.

Other than potentially stigmatising Asian-Americans, Mr Trump's "Chinese virus" label could turn out to be a self-inflicted wound in the 2020 presidential election.

Asian Americans are the fastest growing racial group in the US. According to recent surveys, the community's voters have increasingly leaned Democratic in the past few years, and they are becoming influential in electoral battleground districts.

 

Even as he lavished praise on Asian Americans on Monday, the president was accused of breaking fences, rather than mending them.

"They [Asian Americans] are working closely with us to get rid of it [virus]," he tweeted, leading some observers to take offence at the "they/us" dichotomy.

What's the latest in the US?

On the day that Britain announced a national lockdown to combat the virus, Mr Trump announced: "America will again and soon be open for business."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared to suggest the president was putting the country's economic well-being ahead of its public health, tweeting: "You cannot put a value on human life."

The US is currently in the middle of 15 days of social distancing. Despite the president's signal that he was inclined to ease restrictions, state by state the nation was tightening lockdown measures.

On Monday, Washington, Ohio, Louisiana, Oregon, Michigan, Indiana and Massachusetts became the latest to issue "stay at home" orders for residents.

Wisconsin, Delaware and New Mexico will follow suit on Tuesday, taking the total number of states withdrawing behind closed doors to well over a dozen.

These orders will affect about one in three Americans - more than 100 million people.

Maryland stopped short on Monday of a "stay at home" order, instead joining several other states that have closed all non-essential businesses.

Neighbouring Virginia closed schools for the rest of the academic year.

The US now has the third highest number of cases in the world, behind Italy and China.

Half of America's total caseload is in New York state, which has recorded more than 20,000 positive tests and 157 deaths.

US National Guard troops are helping to distribute food and medical supplies across the country.

The homeland military force's leader, General Joseph Lengyel, described the situation as like having "54 different hurricanes hitting every state".

As state officials clamour for aid, Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Monday said the US military "can't meet everybody's needs".

Mr Esper said the Pentagon was working to send field hospitals to support the hard-hit cities of New York and Seattle.

On Monday, the top US public health official, Surgeon General Dr Jerome Adams, said: "I want America to understand this week it's going to get bad."

He noted on the NBC morning show Today that young people were ignoring guidance to practise social distancing.

The University of Tampa in Florida said that at least five students who ignored social distancing advice to party on spring break had since tested positive for Covid-19.

A man from Phoenix, Arizona, is dead and his wife is in a critical condition after the couple ingested chloroquine phosphate - a substance used to clean fish tanks that is similar to a drug touted by President Trump as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

Chloroquine is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for treating malaria, but it is not authorised as a medication for Covid-19. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online
VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has made all of its 292 public administrative services online, 166 of which are level-3 and -4 services while the remainders are level-2.

NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session
NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is willing to support and create favourable conditions for the Government to effectively implement countermeasures against the COVID-19 pandemic, said NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Ministry announces posters for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020
Ministry announces posters for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Sixteen posters for Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 were selected as the best at a contest held by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently.

Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels
Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.

Vietnam to launch e-government evaluation system this July
Vietnam to launch e-government evaluation system this July
POLITICSicon  23/03/2020 

An e-government evaluation system will be launched in July 2020.

Public services upgraded toward an e-government
Public services upgraded toward an e-government
POLITICSicon  22/03/2020 

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, the National Public Service Portal has launched 11 new online services to minimize the number of people coming to public offices for administrative procedures. 

NA Standing Committee to open March 23
NA Standing Committee to open March 23
POLITICSicon  22/03/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee will convene its 43rd session in Hanoi from March 23-25 under the management of Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her deputies.

Disciplinary measures imposed on HCM City’s former leaders
Disciplinary measures imposed on HCM City’s former leaders
POLITICSicon  21/03/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on March 20 decided to give a reprimand to the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure for its violations.

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight
Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.

Italian ambassador hails VN initiative to assist COVID-19 hit country
Italian ambassador hails VN initiative to assist COVID-19 hit country
POLITICSicon  22/03/2020 

Antonio Alessandro, the Italian ambassador to Vietnam, has expressed his sincere gratitude to Vietnamese alumni of Italian universities for starting up a fund-raising initiative

Vietnamese diplomatic mission support citizens in Switzerland
Vietnamese diplomatic mission support citizens in Switzerland
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam’s diplomatic mission in Switzerland have launched measures to assist Vietnamese citizens in Switzerland in coping with the COVID-19 epidemic in line with guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authorities.

Vietnam adjusts entry regulations based on non-discriminatory principles
Vietnam adjusts entry regulations based on non-discriminatory principles
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Adjustments to Vietnam’s entry regulations amid the rapid and complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic are based on the principle of non-discrimination, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 20.

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings
ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 19 wrote to leaders of ASEAN countries and New Zealand proposing that the 36th ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN-New Zealand Summit and related meetings.

ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis
ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam stands ready to support the Vietnamese government, employers and employees in the fight for decent work at the time of the global health, labour and economic crisis.

Food security must be ensured in every circumstance: PM
Food security must be ensured in every circumstance: PM
POLITICSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam was among the top rice exporters in the world but still ranked at an average level of food security, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Wednesday.

PM orders food security ‘under any circumstance’
PM orders food security ‘under any circumstance’
POLITICSicon  19/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 18 ordered authorities and localities nationwide to ensure food security “under any circumstance”, stressing this is not only an immediate but also long-term issue.

Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Minister
Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called upon every citizen, especially businesspeople and overseas Vietnamese, to strengthen solidarity and make greater contributions to help the country overcome difficulties in the fight against COVID-19.

Former defence ministry official prosecuted for land management violations
Former defence ministry official prosecuted for land management violations
POLITICSicon  18/03/2020 

The Central Military Procuracy has completed an indictment to prosecute a former high ranking official from the Ministry of Defence and other defendants for violations relating to fraud and land management.

Vietnam consults ASEAN members about postponement of summit
Vietnam consults ASEAN members about postponement of summit
POLITICSicon  18/03/2020 

Vietnam has been consulting ASEAN member nations and partners about the possibility of postponing the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in early April as scheduled due to complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 