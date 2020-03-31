Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures

 
 
31/03/2020    17:01 GMT+7

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Consul General in HCM City Ian Gibbons have advised UK citizens who are living and working in Vietnam to comply with local laws and customs amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures hinh anh 1

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward 

In their latest message, the two diplomats affirmed that as non-essential businesses and shops are now temporarily closed, locals and expatriates alike play a vital role in stopping this outbreak.

“Social distancing is what we must all do,” Gareth stressed, calling on people to keep a minimum distance of 2 metres from others.

He also recommended people to stay at home as much as possible and wear face masks if going out.

UK citizens in Vietnam were also requested to respect the law and Vietnamese cultural norms to avoid getting fined or punished and “show that you’re playing your part in helping to tackle this global pandemic”.

“We are very fortunate to live and work in Vietnam, we should not expect to be treated differently from local people,” the ambassador added.

71-year-old British man with COVID-19 treated successfully by Hue hospital

A doctor gives advice to the British man

A 71-year-old British man, who is the 49th COVID-19 patient recorded in Vietnam, has been treated successfully, the Hue Central Hospital in Thua Thien-Hue province announced on March 31.

The man travelled to Vietnam on Flight VN0054 on March 2. He has been quarantined from March 8 and become the second patient treated successfully by the hospital.

During the treatment, the patient did not have fever, cough and shortness of breath, and was treated with blood pressure. He expressed his hope that in the next days, when his wife also fully recovers, they will be able to come back to their home country.

 

At present, the Hue Central Hospital is treating two COVID-19 patients, both of them British.

Vietnamese Embassy in Belarus works on COVID-19 countermeasures

The Vietnamese Embassy in Belarus has prepared scenarios and measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Ambassador Pham Hai.

The diplomat said his embassy has taken precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of staff at Vietnamese representative agencies in the country, in line with instructions from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The embassy has updated the Vietnamese community on the developments of the disease and preventive measures, Hai added, saying that although local residents are not in the habit of wearing masks, the embassy has still advised Vietnamese to use them in public places.

It also asked Vietnamese students in the country to stay calm and united, and keep in touch with the representative agencies.

They are recommended to limit movements and not to fly home in order to prevent transmission and getting stuck at airports due to flight cancellations, Hai said.

Belarus has recorded 94 COVID-19 cases so far, with no fatalities. Since the first case was detected on February 27, the Belarusian Government has employed precautionary measures, including a 14-day quarantine period.

The country has conducted nearly 24,000 COVID-19 tests, and has been lauded by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as one of the 10 countries with the largest number of tests per share of population.

Given the fast spread of the disease worldwide, the embassy will continue keeping a close watch on the situation, providing relevant information for the Vietnamese community, and giving them recommendations in an effort to minimise the impact of the pandemic on their health and safety, the ambassador said./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1
PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public.

Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19
Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on March 30 sent a letter to heads of the organisation's members, calling for their engagement in the fight against COVID-19.

Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls for solidarity against COVID-19
Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls for solidarity against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 30 appealed to compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to stay united in their will and actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic
Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to declare the nationwide COVID-19 epidemic while chairing a meeting of the cabinet in Hanoi on March 30.

Coronavirus: Trump says US in good shape to meet 'peak'
Coronavirus: Trump says US in good shape to meet 'peak'
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

The US president says he is confident American hospitals will have enough ventilators to cope.

Promoting national solidarity, cooperation in COVID-19 fight: PM
Promoting national solidarity, cooperation in COVID-19 fight: PM
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The most important task at this crucial time is promoting the unity, solidarity and cooperation of all people throughout the country to cope with any pandemic situation, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said. ​

HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices
HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has directed government departments and the administrations of all 24 districts to increase the public services available online to limit the number of people who have to visit government offices.

Shangri-La Dialogue 2020 cancelled over COVID-19
Shangri-La Dialogue 2020 cancelled over COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Organisers of the 2020 Shangri-La Dialogue have announced that the forum, initially scheduled for June 5-7 in Singapore, will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

Trump says Harry and Meghan must pay for security
Trump says Harry and Meghan must pay for security
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly moved from Canada to the US amid the virus outbreak.

Coronavirus: Fake news crackdown by UK government
Coronavirus: Fake news crackdown by UK government
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

A rapid response unit is working with social media firms to take down misleading or harmful content.

Coronavirus: Trump extends US guidelines beyond Easter
Coronavirus: Trump extends US guidelines beyond Easter
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

He says social distancing should continue until at least 30 April as the crisis is set to peak soon.

Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight
Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  29/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the military and public security forces for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Deputy Foreign Minister talks with counterparts about COVID-19
Deputy Foreign Minister talks with counterparts about COVID-19
POLITICSicon  28/03/2020 

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son yesterday held second phone talks with leaders of foreign ministries of the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand to discuss COVID-19 situation.

UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya
UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya
POLITICSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam has called on all concerned parties in Libya to abide to the temporary ceasefire in Libya and work to early reach a long-term ceasefire and ensure access to humanitarian aid, at an online meeting of the UNSC on Libya on March 26.

Vietnam offers US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos, Cambodia fight coronavirus
Vietnam offers US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos, Cambodia fight coronavirus
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced the Vietnamese Government has decided to offer US$200,000 in medical aid to help Laos and Cambodia fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat
PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 evening joined a G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 prevention and control held as an initiative by Saudi Arabia which holds the presidency of G20.

Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman
Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Foreigners in Vietnam can make visa extension procedures at the Immigration Department  in line with regulations, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed.

Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/03/2020 

Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,

Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman
Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese representative agencies in foreign countries are closely coordinating with international airlines and local authorities to ensure health care as well as essential supplies for Vietnamese stranded at international airports abroad.

PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts
PM holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian counterparts
POLITICSicon  27/03/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 26 held separate phone talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, during which the leaders discussed coordination between Vietnam and the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

