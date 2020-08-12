UN Security Council looks into situation in Lebanon, Sudan

The UN Security Council (UNSC) held an online meeting on August 11 to discuss the situation in Lebanon and recent developments in the Darfur region of Sudan.

Participants in the August 11 meeting on the situation in Lebanon and Sudan (Photo: VNA)

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis provided participants an update on Lebanon after the August 4 explosion in Beirut, along with activities the UN Interim Force in this country (UNIFIL) have carried out to perform its tasks under relevant UNSC resolutions.

UNSC member states expressed their sympathies for the Lebanese people on human and property losses, as well as difficulties, caused by the explosion.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, offered his condolences to Lebanon, the countries whose citizens are victims in the incident, and victims’ families.

He voiced concern about Lebanon facing multiple crises at the same time and the situation there becoming worse and showing signs of going out of control.

The diplomat held that the top priority now is to provide relief for civilians, calling on the international community to increase humanitarian aid for this country.

In the current context, the UNIFIL holds an even more essential role in ensuring security and stability in the region and helping Lebanon to weather these difficult times, Quy said.

Regarding the recent situation in Darfur of Sudan, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Africa Bintou Keita said violence among communities has tended to increase in northern and western Darfur recently, especially in July, jeopardising the recent strides in this region.

UNSC members also shared concern about the security situation in Darfur, particularly the escalating violence among local communities. They also recognised the Sudanese Government’s efforts to deal with this issue and voiced their hope that the Government and armed forces in Darfur will soon reach a comprehensive peace agreement.

Addressing the meeting, Ambassador Quy underscored the Sudanese Government’s leading role in ensuring security in Darfur and valued its efforts in response to recent violent incidents, calling for root causes to be resolved.

He also spoke highly of and voiced support for the UN, the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), the UN – African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), regional organisations, and other relevant partners in promoting peace and development in Sudan.

Violence among communities in Darfur has been growing over the last three months, claiming at least 178 lives and making over 3,000 people homeless./.VNA