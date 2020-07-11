US Congress introduces resolutions marking 25 years of ties with Vietnam

Two resolutions were recently introduced by subcommittee leaders of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties (July 12).

Resolution S. Res. 607 was submitted by Senator Cory Gardner and Senator Ed Markey of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations while Resolution H. Res. 1018 by Congressman Ami Bera and Congressman Ted Yoho of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation of the country’s House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The two resolutions recognised that in the 25 years since normalising diplomatic relations, “the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the United States of America have worked toward increased stability, prosperity, and peace in Southeast Asia,” and expressed the sense of the Senate and the House of Representatives that the US will continue to “remain a strong, reliable, and active partner in the Southeast Asian region.”

They reaffirmed the importance of the countries’ comprehensive partnership, from politics, economy – trade, security – defence, settlement of war consequences, education – training, health care, locality-to-locality ties, to cooperation within regional mechanisms.

They also highly valued the large Vietnamese community’s contributions to the US’s development while highlighting bilateral cooperation in the cleanup of dioxin, removal of unexploded ordnance, and search for remains of US and Vietnamese soldiers missing in the war.

The US Congress welcomed Vietnam’s growing role and stature in the region and the world, especially when it serves as ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.

The US side also welcomed Vietnam’s readiness to protect freedom of navigation and international law in the East Sea, and affirmed that Vietnam’s rights and interests in accordance with international law must be respected.

On this occasion, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc offered thanks to the US Congress for its support for the two countries’ comprehensive partnership.

Leaders of Vietnam, US exchange congratulations on diplomatic ties

Leaders of Vietnam and the US have exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries (July 12).

In his congratulatory letter to US President Donald Trump, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said the US is Vietnam’s leading partner in various areas. In recent years, the two countries have coordinated address bottlenecks, particularly in trade and finance, thereby consolidating and expanding the comprehensive partnership based on respect for the UN Charter, international law and each others’ political institutions, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Trong expressed his belief that the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership would be strengthened in an effective and sustainable manner, benefitting peoples of both nations and contributing to security, peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

Meanwhile, President Trump affirmed the US is committed to enhancing and expanding the bilateral ties based on a shared vision of a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific and respect for each other’s sovereignty and regulations.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc exchanged a message of congratulations with President Trump.

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan also exchanged congratulations with President of the Senate Michael Pence and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh cabled a congratulatory message to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. VNA