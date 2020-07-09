US think tank to hold conference on Vietnam – US relations

The Stimson Center, a US-based nonpartisan policy research center, has scheduled an online conference titled “The U.S. – Vietnam Relationship and War Legacies: 25 Years into Normalization” on July 15.

Workers at Sumi-Hanel Wiring Systems Co., Ltd assemble products to be exported to the US

The discussion will provide an insight on the bilateral relationship between the two nations, their progress made on war legacy issues in the last 25 years, and the role such legacies will play in their future relationship.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc and US Senator Patrick Leahy, representing Vermont, are to deliver the opening remarks. Meanwhile, the panelists consist of Mike Cerre, Special Correspondent for PBS News Hour and Globe TV Reporter, and Tim Rieser, Senior Foreign Policy Aid for Senator Leahy and Democratic Clerk of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee.

In its website, the centre said: “2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the normalization of relations between the United States and Vietnam. Vietnam is an American key partner in the Indo-Pacific region, and the United States and Vietnam have made great strides in building a forward-looking and mutually beneficial partnership despite the shared history of war, its baneful legacies, and a nineteen-year interruption to diplomatic relations.”

Founded in 1989, the centre, named after Henry L. Stimson, aims to enhance international peace and security through a combination of analysis and outreach.VNA