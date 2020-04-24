Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/04/2020 14:58:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN backs two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict

 
 
25/04/2020    14:49 GMT+7

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting efforts to achieve a fair, comprehensive and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue,

based on internationally-recognised principles and standards in accordance with UN Resolutions.

Addressing the UN Security Council’s online meeting on the Middle East situation on April 23, Quý expressed his concerns over conflicts between Israel and Palestine.

He welcomed the two sides coordinating, cooperating and conducting exchanges between the two Presidents to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. He called on the international community to intensify support for the Palestinian people and the UN’s efforts.

The diplomat also expressed his concern over unilateral action plans, including one to merge Palestinian territories.

Speaking at the event, Nickolay Mlandenov, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said that the pandemic has caused huge impacts on Palestinian people, threatening operations of the Palestinian Government as well as providing minimum social services for its citizens.

Mladenov also said that in the past month, there had been violence between Israelis and Palestinians, causing casualties on both sides, mainly Palestinians. He emphasised that decisions made by Israel's newly-formed coalition government will affect the trajectory of the Middle East peace process for many years to come.

If Israel carries out plans to merge some territories of Palestine and accelerate the expansion of resettlements, along with the serious consequences of COVID-19, it will make the situation more complicated and spoil all hopes of peace.

Mladenov emphasised the efforts made by the UN and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to help Palestinians recently, including a response plan to mobilise at least US$34 million to provide health services in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

At the meeting, most countries expressed concerns over the serious impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Palestinian people, emphasising the current top priority of the international community and related parties is to work together to cope with the pandemic and to avoid unilateral or violent actions.

 

They affirmed it is necessary to resume negotiations between the parties concerned in order to find a long-term and comprehensive solution, based on the formula that the two states of Israel and Palestine coexist peacefully, in accordance with UN Resolutions. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
US condemns China's recent actions in East Sea
US condemns China's recent actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13 giờ trước 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 23 criticised recent actions of China in the East Sea, including its announcement of establishing “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

Israeli ambassador hails Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 fight
Israeli ambassador hails Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar highly appreciated Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on April 22.

NA Standing Committee debates draft resolution on development in Da Nang
NA Standing Committee debates draft resolution on development in Da Nang
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed a draft resolution on developing the central city of Da Nang to 2030 and vision to 2045 at its 44th session on April 24.

Vietnam backs two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Vietnam backs two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting efforts to achieve a fair, comprehensive and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue,

China’s notes at UN inconsistent with int’l law: Deputy spokesperson
China’s notes at UN inconsistent with int’l law: Deputy spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/04/2020 

China’s circulation of a number of diplomatic notes at the United Nations (UN) that raise unreasonable sovereignty claims over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos as well as maritime claims in the East Sea

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam vows to partner with others to fight COVID-19
ASEAN 2020: Vietnam vows to partner with others to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 23 affirmed that Vietnam will enhance its cooperation with other countries, including the US, as well as the WHO and the international community in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN actively contributes to maintaining regional, world peace, stability, cooperation and development
VN actively contributes to maintaining regional, world peace, stability, cooperation and development
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnam well performed its role as the UN Security Council (UNSC) President in January, actively contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.

Foreign Ministry: Press freedom ranking for Vietnam untrustworthy, unpersuasive
Foreign Ministry: Press freedom ranking for Vietnam untrustworthy, unpersuasive
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Ngo Toan Thang on April 23 said that the 2019 World Press Freedom Index from Reporters Without Borders (RSF) that ranks Vietnam in 176th place out of the 180 countries is untrustworthy and unpersuasive.

Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip arrives at success
Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip arrives at success
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

The Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip in the Gulf of Tonkin, the first of its kind this year, successfully wrapped up on April 23, as part of a plan to extend the bilateral fisheries cooperation agreement.

Vietnamese, Russian defence ministries come together to fight COVID-19
Vietnamese, Russian defence ministries come together to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

The Ministries of Defence in Vietnam and Russia held an online meeting on April 22 on cooperating to fight COVID-19.

Law on international agreements and thrift practice report debated by NA deputies
Law on international agreements and thrift practice report debated by NA deputies
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Wednesday discussed which agencies should be given authority to sign international agreements.

Merkel warns coronavirus crisis 'still just the beginning'
Merkel warns coronavirus crisis 'still just the beginning'
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Germany begins tough EU summit talks on emergency funds for stricken Europe.

PM agrees to designate Hanoi a COVID-19 risk area, down from high-risk
PM agrees to designate Hanoi a COVID-19 risk area, down from high-risk
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to downgrade Hanoi to a COVID-19 risk area during a meeting of permanent Government members on April 22.

Coronavirus: Trump signs order on immigration green card suspension
Coronavirus: Trump signs order on immigration green card suspension
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

The measure, which contains a number of exemptions, lasts for 60 days and could be extended, he said.

Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with Spanish foreign minister
Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with Spanish foreign minister
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 22 held phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain Arancha Gonzalez Laya to discuss bilateral cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law
Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  23/04/2020 

Following China’s announcement of establishing the so-called “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago), international experts have condemned the move, saying it breaks international law.

NA Standing Committee discusses legislative agenda
NA Standing Committee discusses legislative agenda
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

The Government has proposed adding eight draft laws in the 2020 law and ordinance building agenda of the National Assembly (NA), 

Vietnam calls for settlement of vicious cycle of conflicts, food insecurity
Vietnam calls for settlement of vicious cycle of conflicts, food insecurity
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, on April 21 called on the UN Security Council and other UN agencies to make greater efforts to handle the vicious cycle of conflict and food insecurity,

Vietnam, Cuba to cooperate in researching anti-coronavirus drugs and vaccine
Vietnam, Cuba to cooperate in researching anti-coronavirus drugs and vaccine
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

The Parties, States and armies of Vietnam and Cuba have been closely cooperating and supporting each other in effectively containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/04/2020 

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi has voiced his concerns over China’s establishment of districts to administer the Paracel (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and Spratly islands (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 