VN backs two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting efforts to achieve a fair, comprehensive and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue,

based on internationally-recognised principles and standards in accordance with UN Resolutions.

Addressing the UN Security Council’s online meeting on the Middle East situation on April 23, Quý expressed his concerns over conflicts between Israel and Palestine.



He welcomed the two sides coordinating, cooperating and conducting exchanges between the two Presidents to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. He called on the international community to intensify support for the Palestinian people and the UN’s efforts.



The diplomat also expressed his concern over unilateral action plans, including one to merge Palestinian territories.



Speaking at the event, Nickolay Mlandenov, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said that the pandemic has caused huge impacts on Palestinian people, threatening operations of the Palestinian Government as well as providing minimum social services for its citizens.



Mladenov also said that in the past month, there had been violence between Israelis and Palestinians, causing casualties on both sides, mainly Palestinians. He emphasised that decisions made by Israel's newly-formed coalition government will affect the trajectory of the Middle East peace process for many years to come.



If Israel carries out plans to merge some territories of Palestine and accelerate the expansion of resettlements, along with the serious consequences of COVID-19, it will make the situation more complicated and spoil all hopes of peace.



Mladenov emphasised the efforts made by the UN and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to help Palestinians recently, including a response plan to mobilise at least US$34 million to provide health services in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.



At the meeting, most countries expressed concerns over the serious impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Palestinian people, emphasising the current top priority of the international community and related parties is to work together to cope with the pandemic and to avoid unilateral or violent actions.

They affirmed it is necessary to resume negotiations between the parties concerned in order to find a long-term and comprehensive solution, based on the formula that the two states of Israel and Palestine coexist peacefully, in accordance with UN Resolutions. — VNS