Vietnam opposes use of chemical weapons

 
 
13/05/2020    13:59 GMT+7

The Vietnamese diplomat asserted Vietnam’s support for the full implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, and activities of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in line with the convention.

Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Head of Vietnam Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN). 

Addressing the Informal Interactive Dialogue on chemical weapons in Syria held by the UN Security Council on May 12 in New York, the Vietnamese diplomat also asserted Việt Nam’s support for the full implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, and activities of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in line with the convention.

Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu and the OPCW’s representatives informed the UN Security Council (UNSC) about cooperation on chemical weapons between the organisation and Syria.

 

All on-site activities as well as consultation sessions between the OPCW and Syria have been postponed due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Members of the UNSC presented their views on an investigation and verification report on the use of chemical weapons in Syria issued on April 8.

Some countries mentioned the findings of the report that there are grounds to believe, but it cannot be ascertained, that the Syrian air force used chemical weapons in three separate attacks in Ltamenah in March 2017, while a number of countries dismissed the report. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
National Assembly discusses managing citizen residency via ID numbers
National Assembly discusses managing citizen residency via ID numbers
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Members of the National Assembly (NA) Committee of Legal Affairs on Tuesday agreed on managing citizen residency via 12-digit personal identification numbers updated on the national online database.

Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty
Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  4 giờ trước 

Despite unruly actions by China in the East Sea, many Quang Ngai fishing vessels still head out to the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagos to fish on traditional fishing grounds, asserting their sovereignty over the seas.

Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee
Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has asked members of the Party Central Committee (PCC) to uphold their responsibility and objectivity in addressing issues discussed at the 12th PCC plenum, especially personnel work.

ASEAN countries prove effective cooperation in curbing COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister
ASEAN countries prove effective cooperation in curbing COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

ASEAN entered 2020 with a lot of difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the initial success in curbing the spread of the disease in the region has proved effective intra-regional cooperation, 

Ministry: China’s suspension of fishing in Vietnam’s waters meaningless
Ministry: China’s suspension of fishing in Vietnam’s waters meaningless
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/05/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on May 11 said that China’s suspension of fishing in waters within Vietnam’s sovereignty in the East Sea carries no weight whatsoever.

VN National Assembly to ratify EVFTA shortly
VN National Assembly to ratify EVFTA shortly
POLITICSicon  12/05/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to be ratified by the National Assembly (NA) on May 20, the first day of the 14th NA’s ninth session, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Responsibility of nominators key to personnel work
Responsibility of nominators key to personnel work
POLITICSicon  12/05/2020 

The nomination of persons with both talents and ethics to leadership and management positions of the Party and the State is a crucial and decisive task for the country's sustainable development.

White House staff ordered to wear masks
White House staff ordered to wear masks
POLITICSicon  12/05/2020 

President Trump takes questions on testing after White House staff test positive for coronavirus.

IS regional leader Sheikh Khorasani 'arrested in Afghanistan'
IS regional leader Sheikh Khorasani 'arrested in Afghanistan'
POLITICSicon  12/05/2020 

Sheikh Omar Khorasani is reportedly captured with two other IS leaders in a special operation in Kabul.

Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee
Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee
POLITICSicon  11/05/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has required members of the Party Central Committee (PCC) to uphold their sense of responsibility and objectivity

Party Central Committee convenes 12th plenum
Party Central Committee convenes 12th plenum
POLITICSicon  11/05/2020 

The 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee, 12th tenure, opened in Hanoi on May 11 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

PM Phuc tells Vietnam to restart the economy
PM Phuc tells Vietnam to restart the economy
POLITICSicon  10/05/2020 

An online dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the business community took place on May 9, aiming to address businesses’ concerns, boost production and restart the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war
President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/05/2020 

Historical evidence proved that the Vietnamese revolution under the leadership of the VN Communist Party and President Ho Chi Minh is a decisive factor in the victory of the national resistance war against the French invaders during 1946-1954.

Deputy PM attends UNSC video meeting celebrating end of World War II
Deputy PM attends UNSC video meeting celebrating end of World War II
POLITICSicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on May 8 attended the United Nations Security Council’s high-level video meeting

Vietnam rejects China’s “Four Sha” claims in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s “Four Sha” claims in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  09/05/2020 

In late 2019 and early 2020 China announced its “Four-Sha” sovereignty claims over the East Sea in two diplomatic notes sent to the UN Secretary-General, 

NA Standing Committee mulls two draft reports
NA Standing Committee mulls two draft reports
POLITICSicon  09/05/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on a draft report on the supervision outcomes of the settlement of voters’ suggestions sent to the 14th NA’s eighth session during its 45th session, which opened in Hanoi on May 8.

Vietnamese, Lao National Assembly leaders hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Lao National Assembly leaders hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou discussed the fight against COVID-19 in the two countries, 

Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/05/2020 

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral decision on fishing ban in the East Sea from May 1 to August 16.

Vietnam prioritises people’s lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media
Vietnam prioritises people’s lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

International media have continued to speak highly of the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and measures taken by the Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Press teleconference talks Vietnam-China relations
Press teleconference talks Vietnam-China relations
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam held a press teleconference in Hanoi on May 7 to discuss bilateral ties and international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

