05/09/2020 08:31:07 (GMT +7)
Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games

05/09/2020    08:29 GMT+7

The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army triumphed at the final race of tank crews of the second division in the Tank Biathlon event of the ongoing 2020 International Army Games in Russia yesterday.

The Vietnam People’s Army's tank team competes at the Games.


The Vietnamese team completed three rounds of competition in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 42 seconds, bringing down 13 out of the total 24 targets.

The team received enthusiastic cheers from Vietnamese spectators and foreign friends.

The race also saw the participation of teams from Laos, Tajikistan and Myanmar.

The two-week 2020 Army Games will wrap up today with the final race of the first division tankers in the Tank Biathlon competition, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defence. 

The Viet Nam People’s Army's tank team competes at the Games.

The tank team of the Viet Nam People’s Army competes at the race. 

 

A Viet Nam People’s Army's tank team member competes at the Games. 

Vietnamese supporters for the Viet Nam People’s Army's tank team at the Games. 

VNS

Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020

The Vietnamese tank crew No.2 of the Vietnam People’s Army ranked third in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, said the organising board on August 28.

 
 

.
Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Foreign Ministry and the UNDP held a seminar yesterday to introduce a comprehensive plan on the implementation of recommendations accepted by Vietnam under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, third cycle.

Vietnam calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 control at G20 meeting
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that global and regional solidarity, cooperation and coordination are essential to help the world overcome the COVID-19 crisis while addressing online G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

HCM City needs strong determination to become a regional economic hub: top leader
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong asked the Party Committee of HCM City to show stronger determination to build the city into a key regional economic and financial hub in draft documents of the city’s Party Congress.

Many provinces have new leaders
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

A number of provinces have elected new chairs for the 2015-2020 term.

Vietnam chooses national benefits, international laws
FEATUREicon  04/09/2020 

Some countries may say Vietnam chooses this or that side. But we affirm that we choose national benefits, the general principles of the UN Charter, and international law to build our stance.

Nguyen Duc Chung suspended from Hanoi People’s Council deputy status
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

The Standing Board of the People’s Council of Hanoi has decided to suspend the duty and power of a deputy of the 15th municipal People’s Council (2016-2021 tenure) of Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung after Chung was prosecuted.

Vietnam progresses to final of Tank Biathlon 2020
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese team finished in second during the semi-finals of the Tank Biathlon event at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in Moscow and will therefore take on Tajikistan, Myanmar, and Laos in the final round on September 5.

Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  04/09/2020 

Many foreign media outlets recently ran articles highlighting Vietnam’s achievements over the last 75 years and its stature in the international arena on the occasion of the country’s 75th National Day (September 2).

Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

World’s tallest tower features Vietnamese flag to mark National Day
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

The entirety of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appeared brilliantly lit up by the Vietnamese national flag on the night of September 2.

Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the permanent Vietnamese mission to the UN, has called on relevant parties in Libya to soon resume peace negotiations. ​

New Chairman of Vietnam National Mekong Committee named
POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to assign Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung as new Chairman of the Viet Nam National Mekong Committee (VNMC).

The 'special guest' and PM Abe's letter to the Vietnamese Ambassador
FEATUREicon  03/09/2020 

When Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid an official visit to Japan in September 2015, the Japanese Government and PM Abe personally gave a very respectful and cordial welcome, considering Mr. Trong as a "national guest".

Flag-salute ceremony in celebration of National Day
POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

A national flag salute ceremony was held in front of President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi capital on September 2 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

Vietnam's National Day celebrated abroad
POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

Vietnamese embassies and representative agencies around the world have held activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).

‘Paper of goodwill’ from ambassador of a powerful country
FEATUREicon  03/09/2020 

After the announcement of a vote at the UN Security Council was released, the ambassador of a great power forwarded to Vietnamese Ambassador Le Luong Minh a note that said: thank you for a very beautiful decision.

Vietnam’s 'soft power' in diplomacy
FEATUREicon  02/09/2020 

The traditional cultural values of Vietnamese people are spread widely, winning the hearts of many people around the world. This is the "soft" index that contributes to building Vietnam’s image, prestige, and position in the world arena.

The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19
FEATUREicon  02/09/2020 

The policy of putting people at the highest position, ensuring safety for all Vietnamese citizens returning from the epidemic zone, has helped people believe and understand that "the fatherland never abandons us".

Vietnamese lawmaker resigns after dual nationality scandal
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

Lawmaker Pham Phu Quoc had been dishonest in declaring his profile, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh affirmed on September 1 at a press briefing on his holding dual nationality.

Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

Leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia, Cuba, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Myanmar have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnamese leaders on the country’s 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

