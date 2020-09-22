Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/09/2020
Vietnam a responsible UN member

23/09/2020

Since officially joining the United Nations on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has been a responsible member, making positive contributions to the United Nations.

The opening ceremony of the 32nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York passes a resolution recognising Vietnam as a member of the United Nations, September 20, 1977. Source: VNA
In 2007, Vietnam was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the term of 2008-2009. This is the first time that Vietnam has participated in the UN's most important body for international peace and security. In the photo: Delegates congratulate the Vietnamese delegation on the election of Vietnam as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2008-2009 term at the UN General Assembly meeting, October 16, 2007. Photo: VNA
Vietnam has made strong efforts to accomplish disarmament and non-proliferation for the purpose of strengthening peace. In the photo: State President Nguyen Minh Triet speaks at the 64th Session of the UN General Assembly on Non-proliferation and disarmament of nuclear weapons at UN headquarters in New York, September 25, 2009. Photo: VNA
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Gia Khiem presides over the meeting of United Nations Security Council during Vietnam’s one-month chair of the Council. The session is an open debate on Vietnam-initiated theme of women and peace – security, looking at how to meet women’s needs in the post-conflict period and promote their rights and participation in peace process for the goal of sustainable peace and security, UN headquarters in New York, October 5, 2009. Source: VNA
The Government of Vietnam announces its commitment to new targets intended to rapidly expand HIV treatment, thus becoming the first country in Asia-Pacific to adopt the 90–90–90 targets, October 25, 2014. Photo: VNA
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and UN Resident Co-ordinator to Vietnam Pratibha Mehta cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Green One UN House in Hanoi, May 23, 2015. The inauguration demonstrates Vietnam's commitment to facilitate the co-ordination, coherence, efficiency and effectiveness of the UN system and reflects Vietnam's commitment to responding to climate change and reducing the impacts of daily activities on the environment. Photo: VNA
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung speaks at the plenary session of the 21st Conference of the Parties (COP21) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris, November 31, 2015. Source: VNA Archives
Along 15-year journey of moving towards the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) from 2001-2015, Vietnam has completed three important goals out of a total of 8 goals in advance namely MDG 1 (eradicate extreme poverty and hunger), MDG 2 (achieve universal primary education) and MDG 3 (promote gender equality and empower women). Photo: VNA
 
As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (2008-2009 and 2020-2021), Vietnam has actively participated in crisis prevention and peacekeeping efforts. In the photo: Deputy Minister of Defence, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh delivers his speech at the 2019 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, March 29, 2019. Photo: VNA
Ambassador Duong Chi Dung leads the Vietnamese delegation to the 42nd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, September 9, 2019, at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: VNA
Participating in UN peacekeeping activities is a highlight of Vietnam's responsible partnership. In the photo: A staff of the second Level-2 Field Hospital leaves for South Sudan for peacekeeping mission. Photo: VNA

Participating in UN peacekeeping activities is a highlight of Vietnam's responsible partnership. In the photo: Staff of the second Level-2 Field Hospital leave for South Sudan for peacekeeping mission. Photo: VNA
During a session at the UN General Assembly in New York on June 7 morning (local time), Vietnam was nearly unanimously voted as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2020-2021 tenure, winning 192 votes of the total 193 UN member countries. Source: VNA

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Delegation to the United Nations, delivers his speech at the UNSC Briefing on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question”, February 11, 2020. Source: VNA


VNA

Other News

.
