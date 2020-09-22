Vietnam a responsible UN member

During a session at the UN General Assembly in New York on June 7 morning (local time), Vietnam was nearly unanimously voted as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2020-2021 tenure, winning 192 votes of the total 193 UN member countries. Source: VNA Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Delegation to the United Nations, delivers his speech at the UNSC Briefing on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question”, February 11, 2020. Source: VNA