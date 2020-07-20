Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session

A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland –

actively engaged in events during the three-week UN Human Rights Council’s 44th regular session that ended on July 17.

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese delegation attended and delivered speeches at nine discussions and meetings, highlighting the country’s commitments to observing and promoting human rights with priorities given to vulnerable groups in the society.

Vietnam stressed that protecting child rights is among top priorities of its policies, and the theme of protection such rights amidst armed conflicts and post-conflict reconstruction is a priority of the country as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure.

The Vietnamese delegation also affirmed that Vietnam vows to work hard for economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, thus no one behind.

As the ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam represented the grouping to speak at dialogues on the annual reports of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on human rights and impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, the human rights situation in the Philippines, as well as annual thematic discussions on climate change and technical cooperation.

The Vietnamese delegation also actively participated in the building of documents and co-sponsored many initiatives in the spirit of dialogue and cooperation, manifesting the consistent policy and achievements of both Vietnam and the ASEAN on promoting and protecting human rights, contributing to the joint efforts in ensuring the UN Human Rights Council’s operation in line with basic principles of international law.

A thematic discussion on the rights of the disabled in the context of climate change was held under a joint initiative of Vietnam, the Philippines and Bangladesh. The three countries also co-authored the council’s annual resolution on climate change and human rights.

The UN Human Rights Council’s 44th regular session comprised 29 meetings, seven discussions, and 35 dialogues with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, two committees and 22 special rapporteurs on more than 50 topics. Participants approved two Universal Periodic Reviews (UPRs).

Among the 23 passed resolutions, there was the resolution on climate change and human rights, focusing on the rights of the elderly, which was introduced by Vietnam, the Philippines and Bangladesh./. VNA