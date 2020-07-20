Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
20/07/2020 12:04:08 (GMT +7)
Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session

20/07/2020    12:02 GMT+7

A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland – 

actively engaged in events during the three-week UN Human Rights Council’s 44th regular session that ended on July 17.

Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese delegation attended and delivered speeches at nine discussions and meetings, highlighting the country’s commitments to observing and promoting human rights with priorities given to vulnerable groups in the society.

Vietnam stressed that protecting child rights is among top priorities of its policies, and the theme of protection such rights amidst armed conflicts and post-conflict reconstruction is a priority of the country as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure.

The Vietnamese delegation also affirmed that Vietnam vows to work hard for economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, thus no one behind.

 

As the ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam represented the grouping to speak at dialogues on the annual reports of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on human rights and impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, the human rights situation in the Philippines, as well as annual thematic discussions on climate change and technical cooperation.

The Vietnamese delegation also actively participated in the building of documents and co-sponsored many initiatives in the spirit of dialogue and cooperation, manifesting the consistent policy and achievements of both Vietnam and the ASEAN on promoting and protecting human rights, contributing to the joint efforts in ensuring the UN Human Rights Council’s operation in line with basic principles of international law.

A thematic discussion on the rights of the disabled in the context of climate change was held under a joint initiative of Vietnam, the Philippines and Bangladesh. The three countries also co-authored the council’s annual resolution on climate change and human rights.

The UN Human Rights Council’s 44th regular session comprised 29 meetings, seven discussions, and 35 dialogues with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, two committees and 22 special rapporteurs on more than 50 topics. Participants approved two Universal Periodic Reviews (UPRs).

Among the 23 passed resolutions, there was the resolution on climate change and human rights, focusing on the rights of the elderly, which was introduced by Vietnam, the Philippines and Bangladesh./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and New Zealand’s counterpart Jacinda Ardern will hold online summit on July 22, Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters Thursday.

VN Foreign Ministry warns over scam repatriation flights
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

The foreign ministry has urged overseas Vietnamese wishing to go home to be cautious and only rely on official channels to get tickets for repatriation flights.

Coronavirus: EU leaders start third day of recovery talks
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

As global cases rise by record numbers, EU leaders struggle to reach a deal on a recovery package.

Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam, empowered by the State President, presented the Friendship Medal to Seiji Hagiwara, Governor of Mimasaka city in Japan’s Okayama prefecture, 

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Since joining ASEAN on July 25, 1995, Vietnam has always proactively communicated and cooperated with other member countries on promoting the bloc’s common role and each member’s interests on the sea.

Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam has a full legal foundation and historical evidence to back up its sovereignty claims over the Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) islands and calls for all countries to respect international law.

US tech and film 'collaborating' with China - US Attorney General William Barr
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

US Attorney General William Barr has accused Hollywood and US tech firms of "collaborating" with the Chinese government to do business there.

Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein on July 16 affirmed his country’s consistent position that parties should work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea.

ASEAN, Indian senior officials gather at online 22nd meeting
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Senior officials of ASEAN countries and India agreed to enhance the two sides’ cooperation in various fields at their 22nd annual meeting held online on July 16.

EU leaders meet in push for Covid recovery deal
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Hopes of reaching an agreement are not high, but some countries say they need urgent funding.

Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Successfully building the ASEAN Community continues to be a top priority of the bloc despite the difficulties and challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 

Mexico and Vietnam: for an open and strong multilateral trade system
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

In forty-five years of diplomatic relations, economic ties between Mexico and Vietnam have grown significantly.

Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh has received the country’ friendship medal for his contributions to Vietnam - Cuba relations.

Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Australia will continue to strongly advocate the freedom of navigation through the East Sea (internationally called the South China Sea), Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on July 16.

Vietnam steps up health co-operation with the UK
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

British Ambassador Gareth Ward and Vietnamese Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday to outline future co-operation through the Better Health Programme, part of the UK’s Prosperity Fund.

VN Prime Minister appoints new deputy defence ministers
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed decisions on the appointment of new deputy defence ministers.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and three ministers resign
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and three ministers working for him have resigned from the cabinet, paving the way for the reshuffle of the government's economic ministerial team.

National Assembly approves nearly $6bn in funding to aid development of ethnic minority groups
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

The National Assembly has approved $5.97 billion in funding for the implementation of the first phase of the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas from 2021-2030.

Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

Vietnam climbs up two places to rank 86th in the 2020 United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam welcomes other countries’ stance on the East Sea issue in line with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 15.

