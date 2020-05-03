Vietnam actively trying to bring citizens in US back home: Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport and Vietnam’s representative offices in the US are actively joining hands to assist the Vietnam Airlines in clearing necessary procedures

and looking for suitable options to bring Vietnamese citizens in the US back home at the earliest possible date, the foreign ministry said on May 3.

San Francisco International Airport. (Source: Forbes)

The ministry further said that implementing the Prime Minister’s instruction and those of Vietnamese authorities, the representative offices in the US have made a list of those in need for Vietnamese authorities to organise flights to bring them back home from the US.

However, as the procedures from the US side are related to various authorities, the Vietnam Airlines has not received sufficient licenses needed to conduct the flights as scheduled, it added.

As many of those citizens have moved to the San Francisco International Airport waiting to fly back to Vietnam, the Vietnamese General Consulate in San Francisco has sent many officials to the facility to help them.

The ministry advised them to keep calm and observe seriously the host authorities’ regulations and guidance by Vietnamese representative offices. In case they need help, they can contact the Vietnamese Embassy in the US at 001.202.716.8666/ 001.202.999.6938/ 001.202.999.6589, the Vietnamese General Consulate in San Francisco at 001.415.619.2951 or 001.415.319.5446, the Vietnamese General Consulate in Houston at 001.346.775.0555, or the Vietnamese Consular Department at +84.981.84.84.84./.