02/04/2020
Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month

 
 
02/04/2020    09:59 GMT+7

The Government will take more drastic actions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the next one month, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while concluding the government's regular meeting for March on April 1.

Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month hinh anh 1

At the government's regular meeting 

To that end, the entire political system, under the Party leadership, needs to stay united to implement countermeasures set by the Party and the State, the leader stressed.

During the second quarter, the top priority will be ensuring social welfare, he said, asking concerned forces to pay more attention to the work.

About the economic situation, the PM stressed it is a must to keep the national economy from collapsing, and to ensure the necessary growth rate and major economic balances.

He suggested stepping up economic measures like fiscal stimulus through tax and fee reduction and extension, and public spending cut.

The PM elaborated the targets of stabilising the macro economy, curbing inflation, stabilising the value of the Vietnam currency and the foreign exchange market, and working out a management scenario.

The leader also ordered further cutting prices of essential goods, especially pork, and administrative fees amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, while guaranteeing domestic food supply.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade was urged to remove difficulties for 12 major projects, especially loss-making ones, and work harder to cut operational expenses to reduce product prices and expand the market.

The efforts to contain the epidemic should not hinder the flow of goods as well as production and business activities, he requested.

During the session, the leader also touched upon smuggling, trade fraud and issues regarding the real estate market, administrative reform, online learning, scientific research and technological application in the reality, especially the health sector.

He emphasised the need to make thorough preparations for the 36th ASEAN Summit slated for June, complete procedures to propose the National Assembly ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, and intensify the management of exit-entry activities by foreigners in Vietnam. 

Vietnam determined to put COVID-19 pandemic under control

Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, speaks at the meeting

Vietnam will definitely control and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the community if the directions of the Politburo, the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, the Government, the Prime Minister, and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control are properly and strictly followed, heard a meeting of the Steering Committee held in Hanoi on April 1 with Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the committee, in the chair.

 

Participants said Vietnam has actively applied measures at an early date, and is also one of the few countries that suspend visa exemption and restrict entry.

The country has established mechanisms to detect infected people and those at risk of infection in order to quarantine them as quickly as possible. At present, attention is paid to monitoring cases related to Buddha bar in Ho Chi Minh City and Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, which have been identified as the main sources of infection.

Members of the committee said every citizen needs to strictly abide by disease prevention instructions of the health sector, especially minimising contacts and outings, and often washing hands with soap or disinfectant solution.
Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy affirmed that the outbreak at Bach Mai Hospital has been basically put under control.

Hanoi's hospitals currently have adequate facilities and equipment to treat 1,000 COVID-19 cases, Quy said, adding that the city’s testing capacity can reach about 1,800 samples per day.

The municipal authority has also built treatment plan in case the number of patients increase dramatically many times, he stressed.

The Steering Committee asked the Ministry of Health to mobilise more forces to coordinate with Hanoi to test all those related to Bach Mai Hospital as soon as possible.

Top legislator urges NA deputies to play active role in COVID-19 combat

Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan


National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on April 1 sent a letter to NA deputies, asking them to carry forward their wisdom, enthusiasm and responsibility to stand side by side with the people, authorities and Party organisations at all levels in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deputies should promptly encourage voters and people to respond and seriously observe countermeasures, while presenting their aspirations as well as difficulties facing people and businesses during the combat to authorised agencies for settlement, the top legislator said.

The NA Standing Committee and agencies, along with the delegations of NA deputies, have adjusted their working plans and methods to meet the urgent requirements of the situation and suspended unnecessary meetings and inspections in ministries, agencies and localities, according to the NA Chairwoman.

The committee is ready to fulfill the tasks defined in the Constitution and law to, together with the Government, issue essential decisions and policies for the epidemic combat in a timely manner, she added.

On this occasion, she shared difficulties and hardships of frontline COVID-19 fighters, including NA deputies, and thanked them for their contributions to the combat.

Ngan expressed her hope that with their great efforts and high sense of responsibility, the deputies will significantly contribute to battling the pandemic. VNA/VNN

 
 

