Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/08/2020 11:32:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN: Filipino diplomat

03/08/2020    10:27 GMT+7

Vietnam News Agency talks to Noel Servigon, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Philippines to ASEAN, about Vietnam's role in the bloc to mark the 25th anniversary (July 28) of the country’s entry.

Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN: Filipino diplomat
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and other ASEAN heads of states attended the bloc's summit in Philippines in 2017, the year marking the 50th founding anniversary of ASEAN. — VNA/VNS Photo Thong Nhat

At the age of 53, the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is showing its youth, dynamic, development and seduction. What has created the value and identity of ASEAN? What will be the place for the regional bloc in the 'Asian Century'?

ASEAN has become one of the most important regional organisations in the world.

An economic dynamo and a major player in the region’s political-security architecture and the world, ASEAN has gone from strength to strength and has continuously adapted to rise to a myriad of challenges.

A key aspect of ASEAN’s strength as a regional organisation is the powerful sense of community, one that has been carefully nurtured through the decades, threading across the 10 very diverse member states, particularly among ASEAN’s leaders and policy-makers.

The triumph of co-operation and consensus over conflict continues to shape ASEAN’s achievements in a region that could have been so easily fraught with destabilising issues.

This has brought about an ecosystem of peaceful co-existence in the region and underpins the concerted efforts of member states towards common aspirations across the economic, socio-cultural and political areas.

As for ASEAN’s place in the future, we can already see its expanding sphere of influence outside the region. It has established a considerable convening power to bring many countries, including major powers, international and regional organisations to the table to collaborate on critical issues that have global consequences.

How do you evaluate the role and the contribution of Vietnam after 25 years of joining ASEAN?

The first time I visited Vietnam was in December 1998 when the country hosted for the first time an ASEAN Summit, just three years after it joined ASEAN.

Then 18 years after, I became the Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam. I have seen the tremendous progress that Vietnam has achieved in that time.

When ASEAN celebrated its Golden Year in 2017, it was heartwarming to witness the widespread enthusiasm exhibited at all levels of society in Vietnam.

Since the Philippines was then the chair of ASEAN, I participated in all kinds of commemorative activities in different places in Vietnam.

 

Indeed, from what I observed, the Vietnamese people hold their country's membership and engagement in the ASEAN community in the highest regard.

Vietnam is an invaluable member of the ASEAN community of nations and has actively shepherded a number of important initiatives and led efforts that continue to enrich the ASEAN agenda and experience.

The positive effects born during Vietnam’s Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2010 alone, with its theme 'Towards the ASEAN Community: From Vision to Action', continue to this very day, such as, to name a few, raising the profile of the Southeast Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty in multilateral fora, strengthening the East Asia Summit with the inclusion of more non-ASEAN Member States as participating countries, leading discussions on efforts to restore and sustain the financial health of the region which was recovering from a financial crisis, promoting sustainable development, narrowing the development gap in ASEAN, fostering infrastructure development and ASEAN connectivity.

As the Chair of ASEAN this year, what does Vietnam need to do to continue building the ASEAN Community? What are the difficulties and challenges ASEAN will have to overcome at this time?

With the year 2020 comes the task of negotiating numerous successor Plans of Action with Dialogue Partners, as well as with the United Nations.

The Philippines appreciates Vietnam’s leadership in ensuring these plans of action are finalised within the year and contributes to the further strengthening of ASEAN’s external relations while upholding the primacy of ASEAN centrality.

This year, Vietnam also steers the efforts to conduct a comprehensive mid-term review of all community blueprints that guide economic, socio-cultural, and political policies.

The outcomes of these reviews will ensure ASEAN's growth and development continue on the correct path to secure a better collective future for all peoples of ASEAN.

This year has, of course, been marked by the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has touched every aspect of our lives.

Vietnam’s leadership to manoeuvre ASEAN through this global crisis has been much appreciated as it entails leading discussions on, among others, the strengthening of existing mechanisms and the creation of new ones. Its remarkable success in containing the pandemic has served as a model not only in ASEAN but throughout the whole world. Our concerted efforts this year will help ensure that all member states emerge stronger and better equipped to respond and recover from future pandemics.

As a participant in the meetings of the ASEAN Senior Officials and the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN since the start of this year, I wish continued success to their respective chairmen, Deputy Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung and Ambassador Tran Duc Binh. VNS

From member to chair: 25 years of Vietnam in ASEAN

From member to chair: 25 years of Vietnam in ASEAN

Vietnam became the seventh member of the Association of Southeast Asian Association of Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995, marking a milestone in the country’s integration into regional affairs as well as in regional co-operation.

Vietnam demonstrates its leadership in ASEAN: Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi

Vietnam demonstrates its leadership in ASEAN: Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi

Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi speaks to Vietnam News Agency on Vietnam’s contributions to ASEAN over the years and a vision of the future for the bloc.

 
 

Other News

.
PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response
PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online meeting of permanent Government members and ministries, sectors and local administrations on COVID-19 prevention and control on August 2.

Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

Vietnamese and Cambodian officials exchanged border topographic maps at 1:25,000 scale at Moc Bai international border gate, the southern province of Tay Ninh on August 1.

Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

The first protocol to amend the ASEAN-Japan Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP) officially took into effect in Japan and the five ASEAN member states of Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on August 1.

Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

Indonesia has expressed concern over escalating tensions in the East Sea and urged China to obey international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to settle disputes.

Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Lee Hyuk, General Secretary of the ASEAN-Korea Center, talks to Vietnam News Agency on Vietnam’s position in ASEAN and relations with the RoK, on the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations on July 29 sent a note verbale to the UN Secretary General, saying China’s claim to the maritime features in the East Sea has no basis under international law.

Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s SOM ASEAN, attended an online high-level dialogue on ASEAN’s recovery post-COVID-19 on July 30.

AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliarmentary Assembly (AIPA) for 2019-2020, the Vietnamese National Assembly hosted a virtual conference

Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

In the 25 years since Vietnam joined ASEAN, it has left a major imprint on the bloc thanks to its willingness, effort, responsibility, and contribution to overall achievements.

Top legislators of Vietnam, New Zealand hold online talks
Top legislators of Vietnam, New Zealand hold online talks
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held online talks on July 29 with Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Travor Mallard.

Vietnam calls on international community to help Syria cope with COVID-19
Vietnam calls on international community to help Syria cope with COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Vietnam on July 29 called on the international community to support Syria to ensure food security and enhance COVID-19 response capacity.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Korean investors in Vietnam
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Korean investors in Vietnam
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception on July 29 in Hanoi for groups and businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) that are investing in Vietnam.

Virtual ceremony marks 25 years of Vietnam-US ties
Virtual ceremony marks 25 years of Vietnam-US ties
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

A virtual ceremony was held in Washington D.C. on the afternoon of July 28 to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties, chaired by Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc.

AUSMIN 2020: China’s maritime claims not valid under international law
AUSMIN 2020: China’s maritime claims not valid under international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  30/07/2020 

China’s maritime claims are not valid under international law, according to the Joint Statement on Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) 2020 released on July 28.

ASEAN, Japan adopt COVID-19 economic resilience action plan
ASEAN, Japan adopt COVID-19 economic resilience action plan
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Economic ministers in ASEAN member states and Japan approved the ASEAN - Japan Economic Resilience Action Plan at a virtual meeting chaired by Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh on July 29, 

Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Barcelona
Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Barcelona
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Spain on July 28 presented a decision to appoint a Spanish national, Pau Guardans Cambo, as Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Barcelona, in charge of Catalonia and the Northeast of Spain, for the 2020-2023 term.

Vietnamese Prime Minister holds phone talks with EC President
Vietnamese Prime Minister holds phone talks with EC President
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on July 29 to discuss the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) 

ASEAN among Vietnam's top foreign policy priorities
ASEAN among Vietnam's top foreign policy priorities
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, Chair of Vietnam’s ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM), granted an interview to the media for the country’s 25th anniversary of ASEAN membership

Vietnam’s entry into ASEAN opens new chapter in Southeast Asia relations: Ambassador
Vietnam’s entry into ASEAN opens new chapter in Southeast Asia relations: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam’s admission to ASEAN on this day 25 years ago opened up a new chapter in its cooperative relations with other Southeast Asian countries, 

Deputy PM: Joining ASEAN marks strategic decision of Vietnam
Deputy PM: Joining ASEAN marks strategic decision of Vietnam
POLITICSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam’s becoming the seventh member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) marked a strategic decision and paved the way for the country’s regional and international integration, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 