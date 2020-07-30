Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Barcelona

The Embassy of Vietnam in Spain on July 28 presented a decision to appoint a Spanish national, Pau Guardans Cambo, as Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Barcelona, in charge of Catalonia and the Northeast of Spain, for the 2020-2023 term.

Congratulating the newly-appointed Honorary Consul, Vietnamese Ambassador to Spain Hoang Xuan Hai expressed his confidence that with his personal prestige and experience, Cambo will help protect the legitimate rights and interests of the State and people of Vietnam living in those areas and guide them in abiding by local laws.

Hai also expected the new Honorary Consul to coordinate with the embassy to support cultural and social activities arranged by Vietnamese people and to facilitate them in strengthening ties with their homeland.

He further noted that the appointment aims to foster relations between Vietnam and Barcelona as well as Catalonia in trade, economics, investment, education, culture, and tourism, contributing to the development of the two countries’ strategic partnership.

Cambo, for his part, said he is honoured to take on the new mission. He pledged to closely work with the embassy to facilitate Spanish companies seeking business opportunities in Vietnam and making the most of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (IPA).

Pau Guardans Cambo was born in 1965 and is co-founder, chairman, and CEO of luxury lifestyle hotel brand Unico Hotels in Spain./. VNA