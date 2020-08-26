Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung received the rotary chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) from Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekaningsih at a ceremony on August 25.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung (L) and Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekaningsih at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Talking to Prague-based Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents, Ambassador Ekaningsih said she believes that Vietnam, as the chair of ACP, can organise a number of important events in 2020.

She expressed her hope that ASEAN member nations will coordinate more closely to further contribute to promoting the relations between ASEAN and the Czech Republic.

Ambassador Dung said in the tenure in the latter half of 2020, the Vietnamese Embassy will work with other ASEAN member nations’ embassies in Prague to foster connectivity through a series of activities such as the ASEAN Family Day and joint events with dialogue and partner countries as well as the host country, thus contributing to stepping up intra-ASEAN coordination and the relationship between the bloc and the Czech Republic.

Earlier the same day, Ambassadors of ASEAN countries in the Czech Republic convened a meeting to discuss main activities of ASEAN and the ACP in the last six months amid the COVID-19 outbreak./.VNA