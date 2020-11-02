Vietnam attends IPU Governing Council’s virtual meeting

A Vietnamese delegation, headed by Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau, is attending a virtual meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)'s Governing Council from November 1-4.

The most important agenda of the 206th meeting, which sees the participation of 454 parliamentarians from 144 delegations, is to elect a new president of the IPU.

The event heard that the IPU has promoted its strength in a common voice, representing 179 member parliaments around the world to participate in the international agenda for peace, stability, democracy, rule of law, justice and equality, and constantly strive to ensure rights of women, children and youths in all fields.

During the meeting, the Vietnamese delegation has demonstrated the role as a responsible member of the IPU, and other international and regional parliamentary forums.

The delegation highly valued contributions made by outgoing IPU President Gabriela Cuevas Barron, expressing its belief that the successor can effectively promote precious values for a sustainable multilateral parliamentary diplomacy.

Four candidates representing different geopolitical groups from Portugal, Canada, Uzbekistan and Pakistan is running for the IPU Presidency. They all presented their action plans and visions to make the IPU a stronger organisation.

The Vietnamese delegation affirmed its support for the development of the IPU, and its compliance with the IPU’s regulations.

In preparation for the 206th meeting, on October 30, the delegation attended an online meeting of the ASEAN Plus Three countries and the IPU's Asia-Pacific Group.

As planned, the 206th meeting will approve reports of the 205th meeting in October last year, a report on the activities of the IPU President, a summary report of the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights of the IPU, reports on the virtual fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, and the summit of the world's parliament female heads that took place from August 17-21, 2020.

The Governing Council will make decisions on the IPU financial report for 2019, planned activities of the IPU and the 2021 budget estimate.

It also considered holding the 142nd IPU General Assembly in 2021 in Morocco./.VNA