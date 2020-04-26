Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
26/04/2020 16:24:13 (GMT +7)
Vietnam attends UNSC’s video conference on Darfur situation

 
 
26/04/2020    16:22 GMT+7

Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has attended a video conference on Darfur situation in Sudan and operation of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation

in Darfur (UNAMID) held by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Protesters gather outside military headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, on May 3, 2019 

Addressing the April 24 meeting, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh acknowledged progresses on politics and security in recent times in Sudan in general and Darfur in particular, while emphasising the importance of maintaining peace, stability and development in the transitional period, as well as promoting peace talks to settle conflicts in Darfur.

He highly appreciated the role of UN, African Union and regional countries in promoting peace and stability in Sudan, and called for enhancing the role as a mediator of South Sudan.

 

The ambassador stressed the support to the adjustment of UNAMID, toward the establishment of the follow-on presence of the UN in line with the Sudanese government’s proposal, actual situation and UNSC-related resolutions.

He highlighted the role of women in the peace process, saying more attention should be paid to the matter in the post-UNAMID period.

At the event, UN Under-Secretary General for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and UN Under-Secretary General for political affairs Rosemary DiCarlo informed participants on progresses in the transitional process in Sudan, security in Darfur, and operation of UNAMID and a roadmap of UNAMID's withdrawal when its mandate expires on October 31 this year./.VNA

 
 

Restart the economy, while keeping clear of COVID-19: PM's Decree 19
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday issued a new set of guidelines on measures to keep the country clear of COVID-19 while its economy restarts after strict social distancing measures were relaxed.

Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/04/2020 

Dr. Le Hong Hiep from the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore has said China’s recent acts in the East Sea has made the regional situation more tense and uncertain, thus hindering negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

UNSC discusses Kosovo mission’s operation
POLITICSicon  25/04/2020 

The United Nations Security Council on April 24 held an online meeting, discussing the operation of the UN Interim Administrative Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

VN backs two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict
POLITICSicon  25/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting efforts to achieve a fair, comprehensive and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue,

US condemns China's recent actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/04/2020 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 23 criticised recent actions of China in the East Sea, including its announcement of establishing “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

Israeli ambassador hails Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar highly appreciated Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on April 22.

NA Standing Committee debates draft resolution on development in Da Nang
POLITICSicon  25/04/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed a draft resolution on developing the central city of Da Nang to 2030 and vision to 2045 at its 44th session on April 24.

Vietnam backs two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting efforts to achieve a fair, comprehensive and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue,

China’s notes at UN inconsistent with int’l law: Deputy spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/04/2020 

China’s circulation of a number of diplomatic notes at the United Nations (UN) that raise unreasonable sovereignty claims over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos as well as maritime claims in the East Sea

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam vows to partner with others to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 23 affirmed that Vietnam will enhance its cooperation with other countries, including the US, as well as the WHO and the international community in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN actively contributes to maintaining regional, world peace, stability, cooperation and development
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnam well performed its role as the UN Security Council (UNSC) President in January, actively contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.

Foreign Ministry: Press freedom ranking for Vietnam untrustworthy, unpersuasive
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Ngo Toan Thang on April 23 said that the 2019 World Press Freedom Index from Reporters Without Borders (RSF) that ranks Vietnam in 176th place out of the 180 countries is untrustworthy and unpersuasive.

Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip arrives at success
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

The Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip in the Gulf of Tonkin, the first of its kind this year, successfully wrapped up on April 23, as part of a plan to extend the bilateral fisheries cooperation agreement.

Vietnamese, Russian defence ministries come together to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

The Ministries of Defence in Vietnam and Russia held an online meeting on April 22 on cooperating to fight COVID-19.

Law on international agreements and thrift practice report debated by NA deputies
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Wednesday discussed which agencies should be given authority to sign international agreements.

Merkel warns coronavirus crisis 'still just the beginning'
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Germany begins tough EU summit talks on emergency funds for stricken Europe.

PM agrees to designate Hanoi a COVID-19 risk area, down from high-risk
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to downgrade Hanoi to a COVID-19 risk area during a meeting of permanent Government members on April 22.

Coronavirus: Trump signs order on immigration green card suspension
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

The measure, which contains a number of exemptions, lasts for 60 days and could be extended, he said.

Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with Spanish foreign minister
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 22 held phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain Arancha Gonzalez Laya to discuss bilateral cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  23/04/2020 

Following China’s announcement of establishing the so-called “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago), international experts have condemned the move, saying it breaks international law.

