Vietnam attends UNSC’s video conference on Darfur situation

Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has attended a video conference on Darfur situation in Sudan and operation of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation

in Darfur (UNAMID) held by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Protesters gather outside military headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, on May 3, 2019

Addressing the April 24 meeting, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh acknowledged progresses on politics and security in recent times in Sudan in general and Darfur in particular, while emphasising the importance of maintaining peace, stability and development in the transitional period, as well as promoting peace talks to settle conflicts in Darfur.

He highly appreciated the role of UN, African Union and regional countries in promoting peace and stability in Sudan, and called for enhancing the role as a mediator of South Sudan.

The ambassador stressed the support to the adjustment of UNAMID, toward the establishment of the follow-on presence of the UN in line with the Sudanese government’s proposal, actual situation and UNSC-related resolutions.

He highlighted the role of women in the peace process, saying more attention should be paid to the matter in the post-UNAMID period.

At the event, UN Under-Secretary General for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and UN Under-Secretary General for political affairs Rosemary DiCarlo informed participants on progresses in the transitional process in Sudan, security in Darfur, and operation of UNAMID and a roadmap of UNAMID's withdrawal when its mandate expires on October 31 this year./.VNA