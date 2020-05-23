Vietnam backs building of stable cyberspace: ambassador

Vietnam supports the building of a safe, friendly, open and stable cyberspace, meeting legitimate needs and interests of countries and people, and contributing to maintaining international peace and security,

said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations.

Speaking at an online meeting on cyber stability and responsible state behaviour in cyberspace on May 22, Quy stressed that international law, including basic principles applied in cyberspace, and cooperation among countries and between countries and the private sector are necessary, but it should be based on the needs and requirements of relevant countries.

Cyber security, cooperation in building capacity and coping with cyber incidents are among ASEAN's operational priorities, Quy said, adding that Vietnam as the ASEAN Chair 2020 successfully organised the two special ASEAN and ASEAN +3 summits on COVID-19.

Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, expressed her concern about the increase of attacks on IT platform-based systems and services, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She urged governments to coordinate closely, promote common understanding, share experiences, and properly coordinate resources in the work.

Meanwhile, David Koh, CEO of Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, said strengthening cyber security capacity is Singapore's priority in ASEAN cooperation as well as collaboration with other countries.

Participants emphasised the necessity to build a cyberspace of peace, safety, security and stability, in compliance with international law, including the UN Charter.

They called for strengthening measures to build capacity on cyberspace use and management, promoting international cooperation and sharing national experience in this field./.VNA