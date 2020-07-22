Vietnam backs comprehensive, long-term solution to Israel-Palestine conflict

Vietnam has reiterated its support for a comprehensive, fair and long-term solution to the conflict between Palestine and Israel reached through dialogues and negotiations, and the realisation of undeniable legal rights of Palestinians.

During the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s online meeting on the Middle East situation on July 21, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, shared concern of UNSC member countries and the international community over Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

The annexation will seriously violate international law and run counter to long-term interests of Israel, he said.

If implemented, the plan will grievously harm the prospect of the two-state solution, as well as peace and stability in the Middle East, and worsen the humanitarian situation being faced by Palestinians, the ambassador stressed.

Quy appreciated the high resolution of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov, in urging relevant sides to restore dialogues and ease difficulties for Palestinians.

He called on the international community to increase assistance to Palestinians during the hard time, including funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

According to Mladenov, 22 female leaders of Israel issued a letter opposing Israel’s plan, which, they said, will do irreparable damage to Palestinian and Israeli societies, and regional security.

Apart from Israel’s annexation plan, delegates also expressed their concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, which, together with socio-economic difficulties, has worsened the humanitarian situation in Palestinian territories./. VNA