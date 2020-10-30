Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
30/10/2020 13:05:45 (GMT +7)
Vietnam calls for removing barriers to women

30/10/2020    13:01 GMT+7

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has called on countries to remove barriers and discrimination against women in peace building and maintenance.

Vietnam calls for removing barriers to women hinh anh 1

Illustrative image (Photo: Brittanica)

He made the appeal during an online discussion hosted by the United Nations Security Council on October 29.

The event focused on the Women, Peace, Security Agenda under the chair of Russia – alternate UNSC Chair for October with an aim to share experience, achievements and challenges in the implementation of the agenda and Resolution 1325 over the past two decades.

Hailing progress in the implementation of Resolution 1325 and related resolutions, the Ambassador urged countries to support the UN Secretary General António Guterres’s appeal for global ceasefire and immediate end to hostile actions everywhere in the world, creating favourable conditions for humanitarian assistance and support for vulnerable people, especially women and girls.

He highlighted a need to deal with the root causes of conflicts, prevent conflicts as well as build, restore and reconstruct peace following conflicts, adding that countries need to ensure women’s fair participation in every peace and political process from the onset.

 

Quy also urged international sponsors to provide at least 15 percent of official development assistance for conflict-hit countries to promote gender equality while continuing to step up the UN’s partnership and effective coordination.

On the occasion, he affirmed that Vietnam always values women’s role, citing achievements made by the country in the field.

Participants highlighted the significance of Resolution 1325 and pledged to fully and comprehensively realise pillars of the agenda related to the resolution at the regional and national levels. They called for increasing financial support for women and girls in countries hit by conflicts.

They also shared experience and measures to raise public awareness of the effort, build national action programmes, enhance training on sex violence prevention among the UN peacekeeping missions, promote gender equality and empower women for their advancement during post-conflict period./.VNA

 
 

