Vietnam calls on international community to help Syria cope with COVID-19

Vietnam on July 29 called on the international community to support Syria to ensure food security and enhance COVID-19 response capacity.

Participants at the online meeting discussing the situation in Syria (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the humanitarian situation in Syria, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, emphasised the importance of guaranteeing humanitarian access across all regions of Syria via maintaining security stability and seriously implementing a ceasefire in northwest Syria as well as responding to the nationwide ceasefire appeal of the UN Secretary General.

The diplomat welcomed the support of the international community for the Syrian people and called for stronger cooperation between the Syrian government and the UN agencies on this matter.

He underlined the two priority tasks of ensuring food security and strengthening COVID-19 response for Syria.

So far, nearly 700 COVID-19 infections have been recorded in Syria./.VNA