23/06/2020 12:28:42 (GMT +7)
Vietnam calls on parties to fully implement peace agreement in Central Africa

 
 
23/06/2020    11:22 GMT+7

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Mission to the United Nations, has called on the government of Central Africa and relevant parties to fully implement the Peace Agreement

to create a favourable political environment for the country's important electoral process.

Attending an online conference hosted by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on June 22, the Vietnamese diplomat underscored the importance of the uninterrupted support of the international community for Central Africa in maintaining peace, preparing for the elections and resolving humanitarian issues and impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

He also stressed the need to ensure security and safety for peacekeepers and humanitarian workers who are doing their duties in the country.

Participants showed their interest in the implementation of the Peace Agreement between the Central African government and 14 armed groups as well as the country’s preparations for its parliamentary and presidential elections in late 2020 and early 2021.

 

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean- Pierre Lacroix and representatives from the African Union and the European Union said they are working hard to support Central Africa in addressing the current challenges.

The COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating the humanitarian situation and socio-economic difficulties in Central Africa, they said.

Central African Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo-Temon thanked the UNSC’s support for the country, especially in ensuring security and stability through operations of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central Africa (MINUSCA).

She emphasised the government's great efforts to implement the Peace Agreement through a series of measures such as reforming government activities, law-making, and building mechanisms to ensure the implementation of the agreement.

Central Africa is actively preparing to ensure that its elections are held on schedule successfully this year, the minister said./.VNA

 
 

