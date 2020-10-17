Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan

Vietnamese ambassador to the UN Dang Dinh Quy on October 16 virtually hosted a UN Security Council session, examining progress and challenges related to children and armed conflicts in South Sudan.

Addressing the event, Virginia Gamba, United Nations Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, noted that the number of child casualties in conflicts in South Sudan has decreased significantly since 2018 after the parties reached a ceasefire agreement.

She appreciated the efforts the transitional government and stakeholders in South Sudan have made to protect children in recent years, especially after the government signed a comprehensive plan of action with the United Nations in February 2020, aiming to prevent and eliminate violations against children.

However, Gamba pointed to the fact children in South Sudan continue to face many challenges in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the humanitarian crisis and increasing violence among communities.

Delegates shared the Special Representative’s opinion and emphasized the importance of strengthening child protection in South Sudan.

Representing Vietnam, ambassador Dang Dinh Quy valued the positive developments in politics and security in South Sudan since the transitional government was established in February 2020, creating favorable conditions for the protection of vulnerable groups, including children.

He also called on the Government of South Sudan to continue promoting the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan of Action with the United Nations and to ensure children’s accessibility to food, education and health services. He expressed hope that the United Nations, regional organizations and other international partners will continue to support South Sudan in the transition process. VOV