Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 00:50:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam, Cuba to cooperate in researching anti-coronavirus drugs and vaccine

 
 
22/04/2020    12:25 GMT+7

The Parties, States and armies of Vietnam and Cuba have been closely cooperating and supporting each other in effectively containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

 amid its complicated developments and severe impact on all aspects of society.

Vietnam, Cuba to cooperate in researching anti-coronavirus drugs and vaccine
People wearing masks walking in La Habana, Cuba. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

On March 27, the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence’s leaders met the Cuban Ambassador and Military Attaché to Vietnam to suggest defence cooperation between the two sides in combating the disease, and in researching and producing quick test kits, vaccines and anti-viral drugs.

On March 31, Vietnamese Minister of Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich and Deputy Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh sent letters to the Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Chief of the General Staff of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, respectively, to officially propose the above cooperation measures.

On April 1, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera announced that the Cuban Party, State and Army agreed with all the suggestions of Vietnam.

Accordingly, Cuba is ready to send medical experts to share its experience in COVID-19 treatment, provide Vietnam with medicines to treat COVID-19 patients in Vietnam, and work together to research and produce medicines, vaccines and fast test kits.

On April 2 and April 7, the two sides successfully organised online conferences with the participation of their experts who have rich experience in joining international assistance in global pandemics.

Participants discussed measures to prevent and control the pandemic, while sharing experiences on coordination among relevant ministries, sectors and agencies in the work.

 

They also touched upon the ability to support each other in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and cooperation in research and production of vaccines, as well as other fields in the future.

The third conference of this kind is scheduled to take place in late April.

Regarding the sending of Cuban medicines and experts to Vietnam, as well as providing the Cuban side with medical supplies that it needs, the two sides agreed to implement the measures immediately after commercial flights between the two countries resume operation.

The recent cooperation between the two sides in preventing COVID-19 is evidence of the long-lasting friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

The prompt support for Vietnam in the endeavour and the consideration that this as one of Cuba's top priorities have shown the Cuban side’s special sentiment to and political trust in Vietnam. — VNS

Vietnam pledges assistance to Cuba over COVID-19 combat: PM

Vietnam pledges assistance to Cuba over COVID-19 combat: PM

Vietnam is willing to bolster cooperation with Cuba so as to boost economic growth in both countries, and to share experiences with Cuba in tackling the COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 17.

Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement officially takes effect

Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement officially takes effect

A new trade agreement between Vietnam and Cuba officially came into force earlier this month, and is expected to help bring bilateral economic, trade and investment ties on par with their sound political relationship.

 
 

Other News

.
Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12 giờ trước 

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi has voiced his concerns over China’s establishment of districts to administer the Paracel (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and Spratly islands (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions
Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

China’s announcement of establishing the so-called “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa -Paracel - archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa - Spratly - archipelago) within the new “Sansha city” will escalate tensions in the region.

PM calls for prevention of speculation, price increases
PM calls for prevention of speculation, price increases
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested more drastic measures to prevent speculation, price increases, and market devaluation when chairing a meeting of the National Steering Committee for Price Management on April 21.

Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters
Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on April 21 replied to reporters’ questions about the recent complex situation in some ASEAN countries’ territorial waters.

PMs discuss Vietnam-Russia cooperation amid pandemic
PMs discuss Vietnam-Russia cooperation amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin looked into the two countries’ cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic during their phone talks on April 21.

Businesses need to select suitable jobs for workers abroad
Businesses need to select suitable jobs for workers abroad
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

In the future, vocational training should be paying attention towards sending highly skilled Vietnamese workers abroad to do jobs with management skills, and gradually phasing out the catering of manual labourers such as builders and housemaids,

PPP projects must have investment of more than US$4.4 million: NA deputies
PPP projects must have investment of more than US$4.4 million: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Monday reached a consensus on the investment scale of Public-Private Partnership projects.

COVID-19 control measures to be gradually eased
COVID-19 control measures to be gradually eased
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 20 said social activities can be relaxed, given the improved situation of COVID-19. However, he still stressed the need to maintain control appropriately over and remain vigilant against the pandemic.

Three measures developed to kick-start Hanoi's economy
Three measures developed to kick-start Hanoi's economy
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Hanoi needed to take drastic measures to kick-start its economy after being slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting with the city’s leaders on Monday.

Coronavirus: Governors ask Trump to call off lockdown protests
Coronavirus: Governors ask Trump to call off lockdown protests
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

One governor says it would be "incredibly appreciated" if the White House helped rein in protesters.

Coronavirus: Immigration to US to be suspended amid pandemic, says Trump
Coronavirus: Immigration to US to be suspended amid pandemic, says Trump
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

The US president says he will sign an executive order to suspend all immigration because of coronavirus.

PM: Drastic actions needed for Hanoi to revitalise economy
PM: Drastic actions needed for Hanoi to revitalise economy
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Hanoi must be a role model in COVID-19 prevention and control and must also work harder to achieve the major targets set at the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 20.

China's action condemned as "provocative", "illegal"
China's action condemned as "provocative", "illegal"
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/04/2020 

Analyst Carl Thayer Carl Thayer , an Emeritus Professor at the University of New South Wales has called latest China's action in the East Sea "provocative," "illegal" and has no basis under international law.

Vietnam shares experiences in COVID-19 fight at G20 health ministers’ meeting
Vietnam shares experiences in COVID-19 fight at G20 health ministers’ meeting
POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam shared its experiences in COVID-19 prevention and control at the G20 health ministers’ meeting via video conference on late April 19.

National Assembly Standing Committee’s 44th session opens
National Assembly Standing Committee’s 44th session opens
POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

National Assembly Chairwowan Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chaired the opening of the 44th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on April 20.

Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

Administrative procedures conducted online have the same legal validity as other forms, according to the Prime Minister’s Decree No 45/2020/ND-CP.

Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called “Sansha city” and related acts as they seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty, the spokesperson of Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 19.

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The 1970s was a time of huge significance in Vietnamese history, not least for the generation who responded to the movement 'Putting away pens to go to the battle'.

Coronavirus: 'Staff infected' in Afghan presidential palace
Coronavirus: 'Staff infected' in Afghan presidential palace
POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

Up to 40 members of President Ashraf Ghani's staff have tested positive for the virus, reports say.

NA Standing Committee’s 44th session to open on April 20
NA Standing Committee’s 44th session to open on April 20
POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

The 44th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will open in Hanoi on April 20, according to a communiqué of the NA Office.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 