Vietnam, Cuba to cooperate in researching anti-coronavirus drugs and vaccine

The Parties, States and armies of Vietnam and Cuba have been closely cooperating and supporting each other in effectively containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

amid its complicated developments and severe impact on all aspects of society.

People wearing masks walking in La Habana, Cuba. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

On March 27, the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence’s leaders met the Cuban Ambassador and Military Attaché to Vietnam to suggest defence cooperation between the two sides in combating the disease, and in researching and producing quick test kits, vaccines and anti-viral drugs.

On March 31, Vietnamese Minister of Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich and Deputy Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh sent letters to the Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Chief of the General Staff of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, respectively, to officially propose the above cooperation measures.

On April 1, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera announced that the Cuban Party, State and Army agreed with all the suggestions of Vietnam.

Accordingly, Cuba is ready to send medical experts to share its experience in COVID-19 treatment, provide Vietnam with medicines to treat COVID-19 patients in Vietnam, and work together to research and produce medicines, vaccines and fast test kits.

On April 2 and April 7, the two sides successfully organised online conferences with the participation of their experts who have rich experience in joining international assistance in global pandemics.

Participants discussed measures to prevent and control the pandemic, while sharing experiences on coordination among relevant ministries, sectors and agencies in the work.

They also touched upon the ability to support each other in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and cooperation in research and production of vaccines, as well as other fields in the future.

The third conference of this kind is scheduled to take place in late April.

Regarding the sending of Cuban medicines and experts to Vietnam, as well as providing the Cuban side with medical supplies that it needs, the two sides agreed to implement the measures immediately after commercial flights between the two countries resume operation.

The recent cooperation between the two sides in preventing COVID-19 is evidence of the long-lasting friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

The prompt support for Vietnam in the endeavour and the consideration that this as one of Cuba's top priorities have shown the Cuban side’s special sentiment to and political trust in Vietnam. — VNS

