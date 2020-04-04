Vietnam-donated medical equipment handed over to Laos

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung handed over medical equipment worth over VND7 billion ($304,000) as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao counterparts at a ceremony in Vientiane on April 4.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung (R) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister Somdy Duangdy (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Hung said Vietnam has been also struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the tradition of standing side by side together in any circumstance, the Vietnamese Government and people have and would strive to take measures in support of the Lao counterparts to fight the epidemic.

He added that the equipment include protective clothing, medical and anti-septic clothing masks, test kits and a Realtime PCR testing system.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese Government Office also presented boxes of medical masks to the the Lao Prime Minister's Office, while the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology granted 500 test kits worth 250 million VND to the Lao counterpart.

Except the Realtime PCR testing system, all are made and widely used in Vietnam, he said.

Hung affirmed that the Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities will continue supporting Laos in the near future.

Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Somdy Duangdy, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, lauded the move as a great source of encouragement for Lao medical staff and people amid challenges arising from the pandemic.

He said the Vietnamese Government’s dispatch of a special flight carrying the equipment to Laos proves great friendship and special solidarity between the two fraternal countries.

Somdy expressed his gratitude for the Vietnamese Party, Government and people for providing invaluable and timely support for Laos whenever the country meets difficulties and pledged to use the equipment in the most effective way.

On the occasion, he also thanked the Vietnamese Government for creating favourable conditions and providing care for Lao people and students in the country.

On April 3 night, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines carried the medical equipment weighing about 4.8 tonnes to Wattay international airport in Vientiane.

Vietnam Airlines carries medical equipment to Laos, Cambodia

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on April 4 that it has carried 100,000 face masks, protective clothing, testing systems and COVID-19 test kits as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao and Cambodian counterparts.

The equipment were sent from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, then to Vientiane, Laos on late April 3. The remaining from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City on April 4 morning, which will be transported to Cambodia by road.

Over the past time, millions of face masks have been produced to not only meet domestic demand but also for international relief.

Earlier, Vietnam Airlines also carried over three tonnes of protective clothing and medical masks from Ho Chi Minh to Hanoi free-of-charge, and 10 ventilators funded by Temasek Foundation from Singapore to Vietnam.

In the near future, the carrier will run similar flights, as part of its "Flights of Nation" campaign for the sake of people and national interests./.VNA

COVID-19: Vietnam presents medical equipment to Laos, Cambodia Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 3 handed over medical equipment worth $304,000 as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao and Cambodian counterparts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.