Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/10/2020 17:37:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam ensures right to freedom of movement during COVID-19

18/10/2020    16:25 GMT+7

Despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Party and State have done their best to ensure the right to freedom of travel for Vietnamese and foreign citizens in line with Vietnamese and international law.

The right to freedom of movement was stipulated for the first time in Article 13 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which says everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of any state and to leave any country, including his own, and to return to his country.

Vietnam ensures right to freedom of movement during COVID-19

Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021

Foreigners, who live and stay legally in a country, have the right to freedom of movement within the borders of that country without any obstacles.

The right to freedom of movement is a prerequisite for a person to enjoy civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights. The right to freedom of movement is a condition for every country’s socio-economic development.

Freedom of movement is an important part of cooperation between countries because the exchange of information and knowledge strengthens understanding between peoples of different cultures, tears down prejudices, fosters solidarity, and promotes peace, humanity, and prosperity.

Illegal restriction of the freedom of movement violates human rights and obstructs social development. The right to freedom of movement is stipulated and protected by the constitutions and laws of many countries.

In Vietnam, the right to freedom of movement is a fundamental human right stipulated in Article 23 of the 2013 Constitution: “The citizen shall enjoy freedom of movement and residence within the country, and can freely travel abroad and return home from abroad.” This wording is similar to that of international legal documents on human rights.

Movement and residence of Vietnamese citizens and foreigners in Vietnam is also mentioned in the Civil Code, the Nationality Law, the Investment Law, the Residence Law, and other legal documents. The Vietnamese government has signed 78 treaties and bilateral agreements granting visa exemptions to citizens of other countries and territories and border treaties with neighboring countries to make international movement easier.

Despite COVID-19, the Vietnamese Party and State have honored commitments to ensure people’s freedom of movement. When the epidemic was not yet under control, the Prime Minister decided that social distancing restrictions were necessary and in line with Vietnamese and international laws ensuring people’s right to freedom of movement.

Article 12 of the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights says the right to freedom of movement is subject to restrictions provided by law which are necessary to protect national security, public order, public health, morality, or the rights and freedoms of others.

Clause 2, Article 14, of the 2013 Constitution says human rights and citizens’ rights shall only be restricted when prescribed by law in imperative circumstances for reasons of national defense, national security, social order and security, social morality, and community well-being.

 

The right to freedom of movement is an important element of human rights. When public health was threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister called for social distancing to prevent the disease from spreading.

That decision was supported by the public, who recognized the importance of containing the disease. Social distancing was one of the keys to Vietnam’s successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese Party and State have strengthened immigration management during the pandemic. On March 18, Vietnam suspended 30-day visas for foreigners, a decision in line with international law.

General Comment 27 of the 1999 Human Rights Council on Article 12 of the ICCPR says that when an alien is lawfully within the territory of a State is a matter governed by domestic law, which may restrict the entry of an alien to the territory of a State, provided the restrictions are in compliance with the State’s international obligations.

Under Vietnamese law, the right to freedom of movement is not an absolute right but a right subject to restrictions required for reasons of national defense, national security, social order and security, social morality, and community well-being.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still spreading globally and most international flights suspended for health safety reasons, the Vietnamese Party and State has conducted flights to repatriate nearly 50,000 Vietnamese citizens from 48 countries and territories.

This effort is in line with Vietnam’s commitment to ensure the rights of citizens stipulated in the 2013 Constitution and international legal documents and reflects the humanitarian spirit of the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

Now that COVID-19 has been contained domestically, Vietnam has resumed commercial flights to a number of countries and territories and certain foreigners are allowed to enter Vietnam. Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air have resumed flights to safe destinations in Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan, China.

The Vietnamese Party and State will continue to ensure the fundamental rights of citizens, including the right to freedom of movement, in line with Vietnamese and international law.

VOV

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 cases early October 18

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 cases early October 18

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 1,126 on October 18 morning as no new infections were recorded over the last 12 hours, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

 
 

Other News

.
HCMC has new Party chief
HCMC has new Party chief
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Nen, former head of the Party Central Committee Office, has been picked as new secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Congratulations to New Zealand Labour Party over election victory
Congratulations to New Zealand Labour Party over election victory
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a congratulatory message to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern over the victory of the New Zealand Labour Party and the PM herself in the general election held on the same day.

HCM City adjusts down several development targets
HCM City adjusts down several development targets
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

The 11th Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 17 agreed to adjust down a number of development targets set for the 2020-2025 period.

Deputy PM, FM highlights Vietnam-Hungary traditional friendship
Deputy PM, FM highlights Vietnam-Hungary traditional friendship
POLITICSicon  17/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Hungary during talks with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, in Hanoi on October 16.

Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan
Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan
POLITICSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnamese ambassador to the UN Dang Dinh Quy on October 16 virtually hosted a UN Security Council session, examining progress and challenges related to children and armed conflicts in South Sudan.

Japanese Prime Minister's official visit to Vietnam to start this Sunday
Japanese Prime Minister's official visit to Vietnam to start this Sunday
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement saying that Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide’s official visit to Vietnam is going to start on October 18.

Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Party Committees of many provinces across the country convened their congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 15 in the presence of senior Party and State leaders.

Top leaders of many provinces named
Top leaders of many provinces named
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

Many provinces and cities have organized Party Congresses to elect their top leaders.

Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM
Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide will pay an official visit to Vietnam in the very near future at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on October 15.

37th ASEAN Summit slated for mid-November
37th ASEAN Summit slated for mid-November
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The 37th ASEAN Summit is expected to take place in mid-November, and as ASEAN Chair this year, Vietnam is joining other member countries to actively prepare for this important event, according to Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang.

SBV governor to lead Party Central Committee Office
SBV governor to lead Party Central Committee Office
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Politburo has picked Le Minh Hung, governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), head of the Party Central Committee Office, replacing Nguyen Van Nen.

Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman
Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam has ordered COVID-19 vaccines from some partners, including in Russia and the UK, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference on October 15.

Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called Sansha city in Phu Lam Island in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago and related activities as they seriously violate Vietnam’s sovereignty, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.

11th Congress of Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation opens
11th Congress of Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation opens
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

The 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure opened on October 15, with 444 delegates taking part.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for dialogues to establish peace in Colombia
Vietnam, Indonesia call for dialogues to establish peace in Colombia
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia, the two ASEAN member states at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), laid stress on the need to enhance dialogues and carry out peace commitments in Colombia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam
Hungarian Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó will pay an official visit to Vietnam on October 16, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session
Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, together with other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Hanoi, met with voters from Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, and Tay Ho districts on October 14.

Japanese Deputy FM expresses concerns over recent developments in East Sea
Japanese Deputy FM expresses concerns over recent developments in East Sea
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Viet Nam Nguyen Quoc Dung and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeo Mori co-chaired the 35th ASEAN-Japan Forum, which was held virtually on October 14.

COVID-19, economic development and corruption voters' biggest concerns
COVID-19, economic development and corruption voters' biggest concerns
POLITICSicon  14/10/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic, Vietnam’s socio-economic performance, and corruption issues were the top of voters’ concerns at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hai Phong City on Tuesday.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for int’l support for Great Lakes Region
Vietnam, Indonesia call for int’l support for Great Lakes Region
POLITICSicon  14/10/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia have emphasised the need to give priority to promoting intra-regional cooperation in the Great Lakes Region in Africa on the basis of peace and stability goals, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 