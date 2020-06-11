Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation

 
 
13/06/2020    01:56 GMT+7

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano looked into Vietnam-EU defence cooperation during their teleconferenced talks on June 11.

Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation hinh anh 1

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh 

The officials said the two sides’ signing of the participation framework agreement (FPA) on Vietnam’s engagement in the EU’s crisis management operations has created a favourable foundation for them to continue intensifying defence links.

On the basis of the FPA, the EU has chosen Vietnam to pilot the “Enhanced EU Security Cooperation in and with Asia” strategy. For its part, the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence has also promoted defence cooperation with the EU into a pillar in the Vietnam-EU Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation.

Deputy Minister Vinh said the Vietnamese defence ministry always attaches importance to defence ties with the EU, asking both sides to bolster collaboration in military medicine to fight against COVID-19, as well as in coping with non-traditional security challenges.

He stressed that Vietnam and the EU need to actively prepare for implementing the FPA-based cooperation agreements as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

 

During the talks, Graziano voiced his support for Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year and non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2020-2021. He expressed his hope that Vietnam will continue bringing into play the centrality of ASEAN, thus contributing to regional security and peace.

He also affirmed that the two sides’ goodwill and cooperation demand are the foundation for Vietnam and the EU to strengthen defence ties in many areas within the FPA framework, including personnel training, peacekeeping and maritime security.

The officials shared the view that bilateral cooperation potential remains huge, especially in delegation exchange, defence-security dialogue, training, settlement of war aftermath, peacekeeping and strategy research. In particular, the two sides will pay special attention to implementing the FPA and sending Vietnamese defence officers to take part in lecturing activities at some peacekeeping training centres of the EU in the Central African Republic in the time to come.

Concluding the talks, Vinh and Graziano agreed that both sides will organise more online discussions at different levels in the future to carry out the issues agreed on at the event./.VNA

 
 

.
NA delegates wary of transferring parts of North-South Expressway to public investment
NA delegates wary of transferring parts of North-South Expressway to public investment
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Some National Assembly delegates yesterday expressed concerns over the Government's decision to transfer certain components of the North-South Expressway from the PPP model to public investment, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Countries need to act responsibly in the East Sea, not complicate the situation, and contribute to preserving peace and security in the waters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam has condemned China’s reported laying of submarine cables in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago as illegal and invalid. 

Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Russian President
Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Russian President
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong had phone talks on June 11 with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Russia Day, June 12.

Vietnam slams 'inaccurate, unverified' information in US' international religious freedom report
Vietnam slams 'inaccurate, unverified' information in US' international religious freedom report
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam’s foreign ministry spoke out against the inaccuracies contained within the 2019 Report on International Religious Freedom by the US State Department released on Wednesday. 

George Floyd: Trump told to back off Seattle's Chaz police-free zone
George Floyd: Trump told to back off Seattle's Chaz police-free zone
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

The US president threatens to "take back" a police-free district controlled by protesters.

Vietnam, France share COVID-19 pandemic control measure
Vietnam, France share COVID-19 pandemic control measure
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his French counterpart Edouard Philippe discussed cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to promote bilateral relations during their phone conversation on Thursday.

Former Party leader and intelligence mastermind dies
Former Party leader and intelligence mastermind dies
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Former Secretary of the 6th Plenum of the Party Central Committee (PCC) Tran Quoc Huong passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 96.

Proposal to allow five days off for National Day holiday rejected
Proposal to allow five days off for National Day holiday rejected
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung has given multiple reasons for rejecting a proposal to increase the number of days off to five for Vietnam’s National Day holiday on September 2.

Politburo says developing Vietnamese culture is important task
Politburo says developing Vietnamese culture is important task
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Developing Vietnamese culture and building a standard value system of Vietnamese people are identified as important and regular tasks of the entire political system.

NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council
NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was elected as Chairperson of the National Election Council at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on June 11.

Vietnam, Brunei agree to strive for prompt opening of trade routes
Vietnam, Brunei agree to strive for prompt opening of trade routes
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and Minister of Finance and Economy of Brunei Dato Amin Abdullah on June 10 affirmed that the countries will continue close cooperation 

ASEAN strengthens cooperation to mitigate COVID-19 impact on vulnerable groups
ASEAN strengthens cooperation to mitigate COVID-19 impact on vulnerable groups
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

The ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Social Welfare and Development (AMMSWD) was held online on June 10 with the aim of mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable groups.

Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period
Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Vietnam expressed support for justice guarantee as one of the pillars in Sudan’s transitional period, during an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on June 10.

Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period
Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Vietnam expressed support for justice guarantee as one of the pillars in Sudan’s transitional period, during an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on June 10.

Vietnam, Japan hold deputy defence minister-level phone talks
Vietnam, Japan hold deputy defence minister-level phone talks
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, on June 10 held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Nishida Yasumori.

Trump rejects calls to drop Confederate base names
Trump rejects calls to drop Confederate base names
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

The president said the bases named for rebel generals "have become part of a Great American heritage".

Vietnam considering flights from 'safe' areas, bars to reopen: PM
Vietnam considering flights from 'safe' areas, bars to reopen: PM
POLITICSicon  10/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday said that there would be no limit on the number of flights that bring Vietnamese people home or foreigners to the country as long as they meet regulated criteria.

NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Council
NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Council
POLITICSicon  10/06/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council to the NA on June 10, part of the legislature’s ongoing ninth session in Hanoi.

Hanoi slated to be given more financial autonomy: NA
Hanoi slated to be given more financial autonomy: NA
POLITICSicon  10/06/2020 

The Government on Tuesday presented in front of the National Assembly a proposed resolution, which would give Hanoi more autonomy in terms of finance and budget to pursue its development goals during a pilot period.

