Vietnam, Indonesia ask to resolve Central Africa’s root of instability

Vietnam and Indonesia stressed the need to address the root of security instability in Central Africa via comprehensive and long-term measures at an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 12.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN speaks at the function on behalf of Vietnam and Indonesia (Photo: UN)

Speaking on behalf of both nations at the event on the region’s situation and the operation of the UNSC’s regional office (UNOCA), Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, lauded efforts of Central African nations in ensuring security and stability in the region and in enhancing ties among neighbouring countries.

He expressed his concern over prolonged instability in the region due to armed forces’ activities, illegal trade of natural resources, climate change, and impact of diseases, including the most recently COVID-19 pandemic.

Quy stressed that measures to such matters need to include increasing collaboration and reconciliation, addressing challenges arisen from armed groups and transnational criminals, and facilitating regional countries to access development opportunities.

He highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and support from the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) to ensure stability and growth for people in the region.

Many ASEAN member nations, including Vietnam and Indonesia, are proactively contributing to maintaining peace and international security in Central Africa by sending their forces to join the UN’s peacekeeping mission in the region, he added.

At the meeting, François Louncény Fall, Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa, reviewed a series of problems occurring in the region, stressing that the key event to the region’s political situation is elections across eight out of 11 regional nations in 2020 and 2021.

He acknowledged Central Africa’s significant efforts, particularly in pushing for the ECCAS’s institutional reform to reinforce cooperation and ensure peace and security in the region.

He called for the international community to step up collaboration with and support for Central African nations to ensure security and improve local humanitarian work.

Voicing concern over security challenges, socio-economic difficulties, and problems in humanitarian work in the region, UNSC member nations affirmed the need to ensure a favorable environment for the elections and their commitment to collaboration with and assistance for regional countries.

The meeting marked the second time Vietnam and Indonesia – two ASEAN member states – had a joint speech as members of the UNSC. Their first one took place at a video conference on EU-UN cooperation on international peace and security held by the UNSC on May 29./.VNA