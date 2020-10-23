Vietnam, Indonesia call for peaceful solutions to Abyei issue

The United Nations Security Council on October 22 held a meeting on the situation in Abyei, disputed between Sudan and South Sudan,

as well as the operation of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), during which Vietnam and Indonesia expressed their hope that the parties involved solve the Abyei issue by peaceful means.

Photo taken in Abyei (Source: Al-Jazeera)

Addressing the event, Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, head of Indonesia’s permanent mission to the UN and also speaking on behalf of Vietnam, praised the signing of a recent peace agreement in the South Sudan capital city of Juba.

He expressed concern about ongoing inter-communal clashes as well as the widespread humanitarian impact of COVID-19, and called for the rapid deployment of the mandated United Nations police officers in Abyei.

Efforts should also be strengthened to enhance peaceful dialogues, he added, welcoming the continued engagement of regional organisations.

Indonesia and Vietnam stand together in condemning all attacks against peacekeepers in Abyei, he said, calling upon the parties to lend their full support to the UNISFA and advocating for the renewal of its mandate.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix cautioned that little progress has been made on the issue of Abyei. Four recent attacks against UNISFA staff, and four instances of inter-communal violence, were recently recorded.

Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, said that the UN will continue working with the African Union and countries in the region to boost peaceful solutions to Abyei.

On September 6, both Sudan and South Sudan declared to continue negotiations on the Abyei issue./.VNA