02/09/2020 16:35:20 (GMT +7)
Vietnam initiative adopted at ARMAC Steering Committee meeting

02/09/2020    15:10 GMT+7

The ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC) agreed on the establishment of the Friends of ARMAC (FOA) group, initiated by Vietnam, at the 13th meeting of its Steering Committee on September 1.

Vietnam initiative adopted at ARMAC Steering Committee meeting hinh anh 1

Overview of ARMAC Steering Committee's 13th meeting (Source: VNA)

The meeting was held in Phnom Penh via video conference under the chair of Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh.

ARMAC members voted at the meeting for a new Executive Director of the ARMAC Secretariat in the 2021-2023 tenure.

With all 10 “yes” votes, Prum Suonpraseth, a Cambodian national who was formerly the provisional Executive Director of ARMAC from 2017-2018, was re-elected to the position.

 

Participants at the meeting also assessed the centre’s activities in recent times and set forth orientations from now to the end of 2020 amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARMAC is a centre of excellence under ASEAN Security Cooperation to encourage efforts to address landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) for interested ASEAN member states. Inaugurated on May 25, 2016, the centre aims to collectively tackle the humanitarian aspects of landmines and ERW through an integrated approach of experience sharing, skills training, and other capacity building activities.

Vietnam has contributed 10,000 USD to the centre’s activities this year./.VNA

 
 

.
Vietnam - China agreement on fishery cooperation in Tonkin Gulf expires
Vietnam - China agreement on fishery cooperation in Tonkin Gulf expires
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Vietnam-China agreement on fishery cooperation in the Gulf of Tonkin expired on June 30, according to the Directorate of Fisheries.

AIPA - Successful symbol of ASEAN unity in diversity
AIPA - Successful symbol of ASEAN unity in diversity
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Over the last four decades, the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) has become one of the most outstanding inter-parliamentary models in Asia and a symbol of solidarity, cooperation, and unity in diversity within the ASEAN Community.

The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19
The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

The policy of putting people at the highest position, ensuring safety for all Vietnamese citizens returning from the epidemic zone, has helped people believe and understand that "the fatherland never abandons us".

Top leader pays respect to late President Ho Chi Minh
Top leader pays respect to late President Ho Chi Minh
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at House No 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on September 1, 

New policies take effect in September
New policies take effect in September
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

Since September 1, a married individual shall be fined VND 3-5 million if he/she cohabits with a partner as husband and wife, 

All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/09/2020 

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated Vietnam’s consistent view that all activities in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) without its permission violate the country’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos.

Vietnam works to promote role of AIPA
Vietnam works to promote role of AIPA
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

The National Assembly of Vietnam, as Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020, has taken initiative in organising activities of AIPA in suitable forms, despite the complexity of COVID-19.

Top leader urges further targets ahead of National Party Congress
Top leader urges further targets ahead of National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong has urged the upcoming 13th National Party Congress to look ahead to the middle of the 21st century, with targets to turn Vietnam into a socialist-oriented developed country

Stories about a special flight
Stories about a special flight
FEATUREicon  01/09/2020 

Ms. Nguyen Thi Huong Lan - Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Consular Affairs – talks to VietNamNet about behind-the-scenes stories about Vietnam’s measures to protect its citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Politburo approves three provincial Party secretaries
The Politburo approves three provincial Party secretaries
POLITICSicon  31/08/2020 

The Politburo has approved the appointment of the Secretary of the Party Committees of Quang Ngai, Hau Giang, and Phu Yen provinces for the term 2015 - 2020.

E-governance approaches critical mass
E-governance approaches critical mass
POLITICSicon  31/08/2020 

Vietnam has made significant headway in developing an effective e-government, making public services far more accessible for enterprises, investors, and individuals.

ASEAN, RoK ministers meet within framework of AEM-52
ASEAN, RoK ministers meet within framework of AEM-52
POLITICSicon  31/08/2020 

ASEAN economic ministers held online consultations with external partners, including the Republic of Korea (RoK), within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-52) and related meetings, on August 29.

Veteran diplomats remember Vietnam’s 75 years of diplomacy
Veteran diplomats remember Vietnam’s 75 years of diplomacy
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

Senior diplomats who have directly contributed to many milestones of the diplomatic sector shared valuable industry lessons at a recent seminar "75 years of Vietnamese diplomacy: Lessons and direction”.

It is impossible to impose human rights criteria of one country on another: NA member
It is impossible to impose human rights criteria of one country on another: NA member
FEATUREicon  31/08/2020 

Major General Nguyen Thanh Hong, standing member of the National Assembly's National Defense and Security Committee, told VietNamNet that the Law on Cyber Security was created to ensure human rights and citizenship.

Hanoi Chairman prosecuted and detained
Hanoi Chairman prosecuted and detained
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Agency today decided to detain for four months and launch criminal proceedings against Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung 

Action plan to bolster CLMV economic growth approved
Action plan to bolster CLMV economic growth approved
POLITICSicon  30/08/2020 

Cooperation in trade and investment, human resources, and post-pandemic economic recovery will be the focus of a 2021-2022 joint plan of action freshly adopted by Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) at the 12th CLMV Economic Ministers Meeting.

Japan calls for peaceful settlement of East Sea issue
Japan calls for peaceful settlement of East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  29/08/2020 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on August 28 called on parties involved in the East Sea issue to pursue the peaceful settlement of conflicts based on international law.

Cambodia’s Royal Order posthumously presented to former Ambassador
Cambodia’s Royal Order posthumously presented to former Ambassador
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/08/2020 

Cambodia’s Royal Order of Sahametrei-Mahasena (Grand Officer) was posthumously presented to former Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien during a ceremony held at the Cambodian Embassy in Hanoi on August 28.

PM chairs ceremony marking 75th anniversary of National Day
PM chairs ceremony marking 75th anniversary of National Day
POLITICSicon  29/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse chaired a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) in Hanoi on August 28.

Vietnam hosts 11th ASEAN Connectivity symposium
Vietnam hosts 11th ASEAN Connectivity symposium
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

The Vietnamese permanent mission to ASEAN on August 28 hosted the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Symposium on “Enhancing ASEAN Cohesiveness, Responsiveness through Resilient Connectivity and Human Capital Development.”

