Vietnam, Japan agree on gradual easing of travel restrictions

The Vietnamese and Japanese Governments have agreed to gradually ease travel restrictions between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

Passengers at the Noi Bai international airport

Related measures and procedures will be discussed via diplomatic channels.

The ministry said the two governments have worked closely together in COVID-19 prevention and control.

The Vietnamese Government praised the significant outcomes of Japanese efforts to curb the spread of the disease. On May 25, Japan lifted its state of emergency.

The Japanese Government, meanwhile, spoke highly of the Vietnamese Government’s success in COVID-19 prevention and control, in particular it reporting no new community infections for the last two months.

Both governments have a shared view on the importance of bolstering their extensive strategic partnership in all fields. Such cooperation should be strengthened in a way that ensures effective COVID-19 prevention and control, so as not to cause the virus to spread and to fully comply with regulations in each country. VNA