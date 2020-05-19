Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam joins 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum

 
 
19/05/2020    14:14 GMT+7

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) Vietnam, on May 18 participated in the 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum, which was held in the form of an online conference.

Vietnam joins 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum hinh anh 1

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

In his speech at the event, Dung emphasised ASEAN's proactive and timely efforts and its close coordination with partners in coping with COVID-19 and minimising the socio-economic impacts caused by the pandemic.

He affirmed that, together with efforts to cope with the disease, Vietnam will work closely with other ASEAN countries and partners, including Australia, to maintain ASEAN's activities through teleconferences, continue to actively promote orientations and priorities for cooperation set out in 2020 and the implementation of the Community Vision 2025, strengthen ASEAN mechanisms, develop the Mekong sub-region, and expand partnerships for peace and sustainable development.

Dung proposed cooperation orientations between ASEAN and Australia in preventing and controlling COVID-19, ensuring support for citizens affected by the disease, minimising its impacts on socio-economic development, and preparing post-epidemic recovery and development plans.

He stressed the need to effectively utilise existing development cooperation programmes within the ASEAN-Australia cooperation framework in these efforts.

Dung urged countries to enhance solidarity and respect of the rule of law, and build trust in order to ensure an environment of peace, safety and stability to facilitate cooperation.

 

As an annual meeting at the Deputy Foreign Ministerial level, the conference aimed to review the process of cooperation and discuss measures to promote the ASEAN-Australia partnership, especially their coordination to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from ASEAN member nations and Australia updated information related to disease prevention measures and experiences. The two sides agreed to promote sharing of information, experience and technical assistance, and help each other to improve their ability to cope with future disease outbreaks.

They pledged to support citizens affected by the pandemic, exert efforts to minimise its impacts on socio-economic development, and coordinate policies to prepare post-epidemic recovery plans.

Both sides affirmed their commitment to promoting their strategic partnership, especially in this difficult time, in order to overcome challenges caused by the pandemic, thus further strengthening cooperation.

They agreed to continue promoting the Plan of Action to implement the ASEAN-Australia Strategic Partnership (2020-2024), emphasised their support for an open, fair, rules-based international multilateral trading system towards upgrading the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (AANZFTA) and signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement in 2020./.VNA

 
 

.
Vietnam presents medical supplies to eight countries
Vietnam presents medical supplies to eight countries
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on May 18 presented the token of medical supplies worth 420,000 USD as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to eight countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia and South Pacific.

Public Security Forces must work for the people: late President Ho Chi Minh
Public Security Forces must work for the people: late President Ho Chi Minh
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Throughout the life of late President Ho Chi Minh, he devoted a lot of special affection to the People's Public Security Forces. On the occasion of the late President’s 130th birthday, Minister of Public Security General To Lam presents an article

Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has called on citizens and soldiers nationwide to be united in natural disaster prevention, control and response tasks, 

ASEAN senior officials meet online
ASEAN senior officials meet online
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) at the Deputy Foreign Ministerial level was held on Monday online with Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam ASEAN SOM, in attendance.

Preservation of President Ho’s embalmed body been mastered
Preservation of President Ho’s embalmed body been mastered
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Colonel Dinh Quoc Hung, Political Commissar of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Protection High Command, talks about the preservation of the late President’s embalmed body.

Russian, Korean press agencies licenced to open rep offices in Vietnam
Russian, Korean press agencies licenced to open rep offices in Vietnam
POLITICSicon  18/05/2020 

Le Thi Thu Hang, Director of the Press - Information Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), on May 15 granted licences to foreign press agencies to establish representative offices in Vietnam.

Public Administration Reform Index 2019 to be released on May 19
Public Administration Reform Index 2019 to be released on May 19
POLITICSicon  18/05/2020 

A video conference will be organised on May 19 to announce the Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index 2019 and the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2019, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).

The world in the post-Covid-19 era
The world in the post-Covid-19 era
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic has not passed, but it has been and will leave severe consequences in all aspects of human life, as well as international relations.

Da Nang citizens able to access e-government more easily
Da Nang citizens able to access e-government more easily
VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

E-government has become more accessible for people in Da Nang over recent years, with a range of effective and innovative models being introduced at various levels.

Vietnam nominates candidates to next term, increasing ratio of youth
Vietnam nominates candidates to next term, increasing ratio of youth
POLITICSicon  18/05/2020 

More candidates for the five-year leadership are young, women, and from ethnic minority groups.

Vietnam supports reform of UNSC working methods
Vietnam supports reform of UNSC working methods
POLITICSicon  17/05/2020 

Vietnam, as the coordinator of the E10 in May, has stressed the stance and also the commitment of the E10 on the need to enhance the transparency, efficiency, inclusiveness and flexibility of the UN Security Council.

Vietnam gov't mulls lowering 2020 GDP growth target to 4.5%
Vietnam gov't mulls lowering 2020 GDP growth target to 4.5%
POLITICSicon  18/05/2020 

A lower GDP growth target is inevitable as the Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on the world economy, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Vietnam proposes stronger ties between ASEAN, partners to handle outbreaks
Vietnam proposes stronger ties between ASEAN, partners to handle outbreaks
POLITICSicon  17/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on May 15 suggested ASEAN countries enhance their connectivity with ASEAN+3 nations and other partners to cope with outbreaks of disease.

Vietnam steps up preparations for 36th ASEAN Summit
Vietnam steps up preparations for 36th ASEAN Summit
POLITICSicon  17/05/2020 

The ASEAN 2020 National Committee convened its fifth meeting in Hanoi on May 15, focusing on preparations for the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit.

Vietnam supports reform of UNSC working methods
Vietnam supports reform of UNSC working methods
POLITICSicon  17/05/2020 

Vietnam, as the coordinator of the E10 in May, has stressed the stance and also the commitment of the E10 on the need to enhance the transparency, efficiency, inclusiveness and flexibility of the UN Security Council.

NA Standing Committee urges Gov’t to build short-, long-term development scenarios
NA Standing Committee urges Gov’t to build short-, long-term development scenarios
POLITICSicon  17/05/2020 

The Government should take the initiative in building short- and long-term scenarios for socioeconomic development and review major targets of the economy for 2020 and 2016-2020, which will be the basis for adjusting targets,

VN urges parties to not take action to further complicate East Sea situation
VN urges parties to not take action to further complicate East Sea situation
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam has urged parties to not take any action to further complicate the situation in the East Sea, said Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Former deputy defense minister expelled from Party
Former deputy defense minister expelled from Party
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

The Party Central Committee has decided to remove from the Party Nguyen Van Hien, former member of the Party unit and former Deputy Minister of Defense, 

ASEAN fosters defence co-operation in response to pandemic
ASEAN fosters defence co-operation in response to pandemic
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

ASEAN defence senior officials held a video conference on Friday to share experiences of ASEAN defence forces in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss future co-operation direction for disease response.

Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea
Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/05/2020 

Amid the current regional and international context, Vietnam urges parties to not take any action to further complicate the situation in the East Sea, said Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Latest news

