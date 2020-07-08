Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/07/2020 17:13:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights

08/07/2020    14:22 GMT+7

Head of Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy highlighted the basic principles of peacekeeping operations and the primary role of host countries in protecting and promoting human rights

during a UN Security Council (UNSC) open debate on Tuesday.

Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights
Vietnamese military doctors prepare to board a flight to South Sudan for the peacekeeping mission last November. — VNA/VNS Photo Duong Giang



The video conference was held on peace operations and human rights under the chair of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German Federal Minister of Defence.

Briefers included High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Special Representative for South Sudan and head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) David Shearer and Senga Dismas Kitenge of Groupe Lotus, a human rights non-governmental organisation based in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Speaking at the debate, Quy said UN peacekeeping missions must ensure the accuracy and neutrality of information gathered during the supervision, reporting and analysis of the host countries’ enforcement of human rights.

All peacekeeping operations must adhere to such basic principles, take into account local economic, social and cultural features, and pay attention to protecting vulnerable groups in conflicts, he noted.

Peacekeepers should function as role models in complying with UN principles and disciplines on human rights, and be provided with knowledge and skills regarding this matter both before and during operations, the diplomat added.

Previously at a dialogue with Virginia Gamba, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, within the 44th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese delegation in Geneva,
said Vietnam always pays attention to protecting children's rights in armed conflicts.

 

The ambassador condemned acts of violence and violations of children's rights, saying Vietnam is willing to share experience in this field.  

She called on relevant sides to observe basic principles of international humanitarian law and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) to protect civilians, especially children in armed conflicts, take measures to minimise the adverse impact of armed conflicts on children, find basic solutions to deal with the root cause of conflicts, conduct national reconciliation and promote sustainable development while helping children who participated in armed conflicts reintegrate into the community.  VNS

Vietnam joins UNSC’s discussion on Central Asia’s centre for preventive diplomacy

Vietnam joins UNSC’s discussion on Central Asia’s centre for preventive diplomacy

Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy on July 6 expressed his expectation that the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) will further assist the regional states in responding to the COVID-19 and combating terrorism.

Vietnam enhances its role thanks to joining UNSC activities

Vietnam enhances its role thanks to joining UNSC activities

Given the complicated political-security and socio-economic situation in the world and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has made a lot of contributions as a non-permanent member of the United National Security Council (UNSC), 

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam stresses co-operation against pandemic at ADSOM+
Vietnam stresses co-operation against pandemic at ADSOM+
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam hopes countries will co-operate to successfully implement ASEAN military and defence activities amidst the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassador
Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassador
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnam always pays attention to and prioritises protecting children's rights in armed conflicts, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese delegation in Geneva.

FBI director: China is 'greatest threat' to US
FBI director: China is 'greatest threat' to US
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

China is working to be the world's superpower "by any means necessary," Christopher Wray said.

Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health
Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision promoting Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long to acting Minister of the health ministry.

Coronavirus: Trump moves to pull US out of World Health Organization
Coronavirus: Trump moves to pull US out of World Health Organization
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

President Donald Trump has formally moved to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Vietnam expands defence cooperation with RoK, India
Vietnam expands defence cooperation with RoK, India
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, on July 6 held phone talks with his RoK and Indian counterparts Park Jae-min and Ajay Kumar.

Japan thanks Vietnam for assisting military aircraft in trouble
Japan thanks Vietnam for assisting military aircraft in trouble
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, on behalf of the Japanese Government, expressed gratitude to Vietnam for its assistance in repairing and refueling a P-3C plane from the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force in the past two months.

Kazakhstan Ambassador calls for deeper cooperation with Vietnam
Kazakhstan Ambassador calls for deeper cooperation with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Although bilateral trade between Vietnam and Kazakhstan has increased considerably over the past three years, it hasn’t met the two countries’ potential, said Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam, Yerlan Baizhanov.

Vietnam joins UNSC’s discussion on Central Asia’s centre for preventive diplomacy
Vietnam joins UNSC’s discussion on Central Asia’s centre for preventive diplomacy
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy on July 6 expressed his expectation that the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) will further assist the regional states in responding to the COVID-19 and combating terrorism.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold talks with Lao counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold talks with Lao counterpart
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith started a visit to Vietnam on July 5 at the invitation of the host PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19
Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Cambodia, the host of the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit (ASEM 13), has decided to postpone the meeting, initially scheduled for November 16 – 17 in Phnom Penh, to mid-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus in Singapore: Election campaigning without the handshakes
Coronavirus in Singapore: Election campaigning without the handshakes
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Wooing the public typically involves lots of physical interaction, but this vote's a little different.

Vietnam undertakes Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern
Vietnam undertakes Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern
POLITICSicon  05/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan assumed the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) during an online meeting in Bern on July 2, the first of the committee since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Switzerland on February 25.

Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperation
Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperation
POLITICSicon  05/07/2020 

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh had an online discussion on July 3 with his Russian counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. A.V. Fomin, 

Lifetime employment for public employees in VN abolished from July 1
Lifetime employment for public employees in VN abolished from July 1
POLITICSicon  04/07/2020 

The amended and supplemented Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the revised Law on Public Employees took effect from July 1, with the lifetime employment policy for State employees eliminated.

US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

The US Department of Defence on July 2 voiced its concern about China’s decision to conduct military exercises around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago in the East Sea on July 1-5.

Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has raised alarm over China's holding of military exercises in the East Sea, saying the move could create tension in the region and impact Beijing’s relationship with its neighbours.

US Ambassador hails Vietnam-US cooperation over 25 years of relations
US Ambassador hails Vietnam-US cooperation over 25 years of relations
POLITICSicon  04/07/2020 

US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink has highlighted the two countries’ cooperation, as the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (July 12) is just around the corner.

Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam has issued a note to China to protest an illegal military drill conducted on islands that rightfully belong to Vietnam.

Three horses to pull nation's economic growth: PM Phuc
Three horses to pull nation's economic growth: PM Phuc
POLITICSicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam will deploy any measure to boost its investment, export and consumption sectors to achieve growth as high as possible, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Thursday, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 