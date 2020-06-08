Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/07/2020 15:43:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index

15/07/2020    14:35 GMT+7

Vietnam climbs up two places to rank 86th in the 2020 United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index

Illustrative image

With overall score of 0.6667, Vietnam ranks 6th in Southeast Asian, after Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, and the Phillippines.

The EGDI is a survey conducted annually and whose reports are published every two years by the United Nations Public Administration Program (UNPAP), since its launch in 2003.

Involving all the 193 UN member states, the EGDI aims to analyse the capacity and willingness of a nation to utilise e-governance as a vital tool for development.

The index is calculated taking into account the weighted average of three indices, which cover the primary dimensions of e-governance, namely: Online Service Index (OSI), Telecommunications Infrastructure Index (TII), and Human Capital Index (HCI):

This year, Vietnam made significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure index, jumping 31 spots to 69th (0.6694 points) while its human capital index ranks 117th (0.6779 points), up 3 places from the 2018 version of the EGDI.

The country’s online service index, however, decreases by 22 places to 81st (0.6529 points), according to the survey.

 

The 2020 Survey findings are encouraging, showing significant uptakes in digital services in different geographic regions, countries and cities, according to Liu Zhenmin, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs.

He said e-participation and data-centric approaches have been enhanced, and the focus in building digital capacities has increased.

Yet, the progress is confronted with existing and new challenges and risks, such as cybersecurity and data privacy.

Some considerations are especially urgent or important in developing countries including countries in special situations.

These include lack of digital infrastructures, sustainable e-government platforms and limited resources for implementing digital government policies. VGP

Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens

Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens

The Department of Computerisation under the Ministry of Information and Communications held the opening ceremony of a programme to train 100 e-Government experts in Hanoi on June 11.

VN strives to rank among world’s top 50 countries in e-government development by 2030

VN strives to rank among world’s top 50 countries in e-government development by 2030

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed Decision No. 749/QD-TTg approving the national digital transformation program until 2025, with a vision to 2030, 

 
 

Other News

.
Former deputy minister Ho Thi Kim Thoa wanted for state assets mismanagement
Former deputy minister Ho Thi Kim Thoa wanted for state assets mismanagement
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has issued a wanted notice for former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa for violating regulations on management and use of state assets, causing losses and waste.

Vietnam reaffirms support for peace deal implementation in Colombia
Vietnam reaffirms support for peace deal implementation in Colombia
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The UN Security Council held an in-person meeting on Colombia on July 14 during which Vietnam reaffirmed its support for the implementation of the peace deal in the South American nation.

Mekong sub-regional co-operation must converge with ASEAN goals: official
Mekong sub-regional co-operation must converge with ASEAN goals: official
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Mekong sub-region is an integral part of ASEAN and its destiny is intertwined with that of ASEAN, said Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting Leader of Vietnam.

COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre
COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Southeast Asia was the first region in the world to be affected by COVID-19 due to its geographic proximity and close trade relations with China, where the outbreak began.

NA’s 10th session proposed to take place over 18 days in Oct, Nov
NA’s 10th session proposed to take place over 18 days in Oct, Nov
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Secretary General of the National Assembly (NA) and Head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc proposed the 10th session of the 14th legislature be held over the course of 18 days in both teleconference and in-person forms, 

NA Standing Committee approves reduction of environment tax on jet fuel
NA Standing Committee approves reduction of environment tax on jet fuel
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The National Assembly Standing Committee on July 14 passed a resolution on the new environment tax on jet fuel.

ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework
ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

An online inter-sectoral discussion on building a comprehensive recovery framework for ASEAN was held on July 14 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam.

The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations, VietNamNet invited the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to join an online talks with our readers.

ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens
ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

ASEAN should prioritise the enhancement of connectivity, sustainable and inclusive development, and the improvement of its role in sub-region cooperation, including Mekong collaboration, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has said.

NA Standing Committee mulls over bill on int’l treaties, micro-insurance
NA Standing Committee mulls over bill on int’l treaties, micro-insurance
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on a report collecting feedback on the draft Law on International Treaties, and the issuance of a Decree on micro-insurance of socio-political organisations at its 46th session yesterday.

Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners
Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

2020 marks 25 years of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations. Though not really a long time it may seem, the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties was significance to both countries. 

Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/07/2020 

The Philippines on July 12 renewed its call for compliance with the ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) four years ago which rejected China’s claims in the East Sea.

US Senator for Colorado salutes Vietnam-US diplomatic relations
US Senator for Colorado salutes Vietnam-US diplomatic relations
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

US Senator for Colorado Cory Gardner on July 12 (Washington time) released a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of normalised relations between the US and Vietnam.

US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/07/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo affirmed on July 13 that China’s claims to offshore resources across most of the East Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them.

Vietnam presses ahead with e-future
Vietnam presses ahead with e-future
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

Amid the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam has made big strides in developing its e-government in service of enterprises and the public.

Addressing war aftermaths – bright spot in Vietnam-US relations
Addressing war aftermaths – bright spot in Vietnam-US relations
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

The Vietnam-US cooperation in addressing war aftermaths is considered a bright spot in bilateral relations, which have reaped remarkable achievements in many aspects.

HCM City officials charged with causing State property loss
HCM City officials charged with causing State property loss
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The Investigation Police Agency had started legal proceedings against five defendants involving in a law violation case in the State-owned Saigon Agriculture Incorporated (Sagri), the Ministry of Public Security announced on July 11.

Coronavirus: Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time
Coronavirus: Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

The US president previously said he could not see himself wearing a mask in public.

Vietnam shares ASEAN’s experience at UN Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week
Vietnam shares ASEAN’s experience at UN Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The key to prevent and counter the threats of terrorism lies in addressing the root causes of terrorism, including unemployment, injustices, inequities, discrimination, marginalisation and unresolved conflicts, 

NA Standing Committee to convene 46th meeting on July 13
NA Standing Committee to convene 46th meeting on July 13
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The 46th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi on July 13-14.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 