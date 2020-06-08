Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index

Vietnam climbs up two places to rank 86th in the 2020 United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Illustrative image

With overall score of 0.6667, Vietnam ranks 6th in Southeast Asian, after Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, and the Phillippines.

The EGDI is a survey conducted annually and whose reports are published every two years by the United Nations Public Administration Program (UNPAP), since its launch in 2003.

Involving all the 193 UN member states, the EGDI aims to analyse the capacity and willingness of a nation to utilise e-governance as a vital tool for development.

The index is calculated taking into account the weighted average of three indices, which cover the primary dimensions of e-governance, namely: Online Service Index (OSI), Telecommunications Infrastructure Index (TII), and Human Capital Index (HCI):

This year, Vietnam made significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure index, jumping 31 spots to 69th (0.6694 points) while its human capital index ranks 117th (0.6779 points), up 3 places from the 2018 version of the EGDI.

The country’s online service index, however, decreases by 22 places to 81st (0.6529 points), according to the survey.

The 2020 Survey findings are encouraging, showing significant uptakes in digital services in different geographic regions, countries and cities, according to Liu Zhenmin, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs.

He said e-participation and data-centric approaches have been enhanced, and the focus in building digital capacities has increased.

Yet, the progress is confronted with existing and new challenges and risks, such as cybersecurity and data privacy.

Some considerations are especially urgent or important in developing countries including countries in special situations.

These include lack of digital infrastructures, sustainable e-government platforms and limited resources for implementing digital government policies. VGP

Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens The Department of Computerisation under the Ministry of Information and Communications held the opening ceremony of a programme to train 100 e-Government experts in Hanoi on June 11.