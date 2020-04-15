Vietnam lauds implementation of peace agreement in Colombia

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, has appreciated the positive results of a peace agreement in Colombia and believed that this will contribute to ensuring security and safety for people in the country.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN (Photo: VNA)

Addressing an online conference hosted by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on April 14 to discuss a report on the UN Mission overseeing the realisation of the peace agreement in Colombia, the diplomat suggested armed groups adopt a long-term ceasefire towards a conflict-free Colombia, for peace and development.

He expressed support for the priorities of the UN Secretary General identified in the report, as well as for the efforts made by the UN mission in Colombia to supervise the implementation of the agreement.

Carlos Ruiz Massieu, Special Representative for Colombia and Head of the UN Mission, hailed the Colombian government and people for taking creative measures to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic and to call for national solidarity against current challenges.

He urged the Colombian government to continue implementing measures to ensure security and safety for its people, strengthening the foundation for long-term peace, and ensuring the interests of all groups in society.

Meanwhile, Colombian Ambassador for One Young World David Santiago Cano Salazar said his country had witnessed positive changes after the agreement was signed, bringing hope to communities affected by conflicts.

He called for further support from the UNSC and the international community to accelerate the implementation of the peace process in Colombia.

Participants from UNSC member nations praised the efforts and support measures taken to contain the COVID-19 outbreak as well as the implementation of the peace agreement in Colombia./.VNA