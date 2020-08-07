Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/08/2020 07:38:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam maintains ASEAN cooperation process despite pandemic: Indonesian ambassador

08/08/2020    07:34 GMT+7

As rotating ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam has made great efforts to ensure the bloc’s cooperation activities take place in a timely manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic, affirmed Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi.

Vietnam maintains ASEAN cooperation process despite pandemic: Indonesian ambassador hinh anh 1

Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi (R) (Photo: VNA)

Granting an interview to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN (August 8, 1967-2020), Ambassador Ibnu Hadi stressed that since its establishment, ASEAN has grown tremendously and significantly in terms of positive significant development.

“During its cause of development, a lot of progresses have been achieved in terms of political and security with its Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC). This is like a tool created by ASEAN to contribute to the peace and stability of the world and our region,” he noted.

Emphasising the importance of TAC, which was signed on February 24, 1976 by ASEAN member countries, he said the treaty is now joined by 40 countries, including the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

In terms of economic and trade, the ambassador said ASEAN already created the ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA) in 1992 and it has been fully implemented, including for the CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam).

“We are aiming to have the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Hopefully, that can be signed during the Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship by the end of this year. And if that is the case, that will give the strong boost for more economic development for our region,” he added.

In terms of socio-cultural development, the ASEAN Community has already been adopted as a single community, he said, adding that the grouping should encourage more people-to-people contact in order that ASEAN is not only government to government but also people to people. Interactions between people, not only tourism, but also culture, education must be further enhanced.

Regarding the contributions made by Vietnam as rotating ASEAN Chair 2020, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging, Ibnu Hadi said Vietnam has shown not only to the ASEAN countries but also to the rest of the world that it’s a good example of how to tackle the COVID-19.

Acknowledging Vietnam’s initiatives to help ASEAN combat the pandemic, he said the country issued the ASEAN’s chairmanship statement on COVID-19 and also organized the online ASEAN 3 Summit (with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) in April.

 

“It is ASEAN’s special summit on COVID-19 during which we discussed and came up with some solutions and agreements. During the last ASEAN Summit at the end of June, we issued the ASEAN Leaders’ Vision Statement on a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN. I believe that among others, we are all committed to tackling the new emerging issues by the COVID-19,” he said.

“So a lot have been contributed by Vietnam to ASEAN,” he stated, expressing his belief that under Vietnam’s chairmanship which lasts until December, ASEAN will have another summit in November and hopefully, the RCEP will be signed.

He also hoped ASEAN will have some progress on the Code of Conduct that is the continuation of the Declaration of the Conducts on the South China Sea (East Sea).

The Indonesian diplomat highlighted Vietnam’s efforts and initiatives in maintaining the cooperation process of ASEAN in the context of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, there is a COVID-19 outbreak since March. So since then, most of the process of the ASEAN is conducted online. But thanks to Vietnam, all of these processes can be conducted on time,” he noted.

Regarding challenges and opportunities to the ASEAN Community after 2025, Ibnu Hadi stressed that the challenge number one post-2025 is to maintain the peace and stability of this region.

“When we talk about peace and stability, we have to talk about the peace process and peace conditions of our region, not only on land but also in the sea. In the sea we must discuss the East Sea, or South China Sea,” he said.

He held that beyond 2025, not only the completion of the Code of Conduct but how to implement it on the ground are very crucial.

The Indonesian ambassador expected that in the future, ASEAN will consider how to make cooperation agreements with other countries to become a production hub in the Asian region./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam ready to cooperate in combating terrorism: diplomat
Vietnam ready to cooperate in combating terrorism: diplomat
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam is ready to join other UN member states and sides involved in fighting terrorism and organised crime for peace and stability regionally and globally, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc: Testing key to containing spread of coronavirus
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc: Testing key to containing spread of coronavirus
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a virtual meeting today between Cabinet members and leaders of 12 cities and provinces that have reported COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.

Hanoi flag hoisting ceremony marks ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary
Hanoi flag hoisting ceremony marks ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

An ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 7 to mark the 53rd founding anniversary of the association and 25 years of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea
US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14 giờ trước 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo held talks with his Philippine counterpart on August 6 to update the latter on recent changes in US policy on maritime claims in the East Sea, 

Vietnam condemns China’s illegal moves, confirms respect for international law in East Sea
Vietnam condemns China’s illegal moves, confirms respect for international law in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam called out China on a range of reports alleging China's illegal moves in the East Sea and the two archipelagos that Vietnam sees as its own.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting set for September
ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting set for September
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

As the ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam is completing preparations for the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings in September, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu passes away
Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu passes away
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Le Kha Phieu passed away in Hanoi on August 7 morning.

Malaysian FM stresses ASEAN’s solidarity in solving East Sea issue
Malaysian FM stresses ASEAN’s solidarity in solving East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20 giờ trước 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has emphasised the solidarity of ASEAN countries in solving disputes in the East Sea.

ASEAN – success story of regional cooperation
ASEAN – success story of regional cooperation
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

The 53-year history of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has proved that a united grouping with close linkages and combined national and regional interests will be able to maintain its central role.

AIPA 41 to be held online in September
AIPA 41 to be held online in September
POLITICSicon  06/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Assembly has proposed organising the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) in the form of a teleconference at Hanoi’s International Convention Centre on September 8-10, 

ASEAN, US to strengthen capacity in response to new waves of COVID-19
ASEAN, US to strengthen capacity in response to new waves of COVID-19
POLITICSicon  06/08/2020 

ASEAN and the US agreed to strengthen capacity to cope with new waves of COVID-19 infection and minimise the pandemic’s impacts at the virtual 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue on Wednesday.

US reaffirms opposition to China’s unlawful claims in East Sea
US reaffirms opposition to China’s unlawful claims in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/08/2020 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 4 held a phone talk with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Erywan Yusof, 

Vietnamese Embassy seeks to protect citizens in Beirut after blasts
Vietnamese Embassy seeks to protect citizens in Beirut after blasts
POLITICSicon  06/08/2020 

As soon as explosions hit Lebanon’s capital of Beirut on August 4, the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt, which is concurrently in charge of Lebanon, 

Vietnam attends 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue
Vietnam attends 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue
POLITICSicon  06/08/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, Head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM, attended the 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue, which was held via video conference on August 5

Vietnam People's Navy grows strong
Vietnam People's Navy grows strong
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

Following its first victories on August 2nd and 5th, 1964, the Vietnam People’s Navy has grown dramatically to become an astute military force.

One Vietnamese injured in Lebanon explosion, foreign minister offers condolences
One Vietnamese injured in Lebanon explosion, foreign minister offers condolences
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

One Vietnamese citizen was injured in the explosion in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut this morning that has so far claimed 78 lives and injured 4,000 people.

Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh holds phone talk with US Secretary of State
Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh holds phone talk with US Secretary of State
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 6 held a phone talk with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the Vietnam-US relations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on August 4 to discuss promoting bilateral ties as well as cooperation at regional and global forums.

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA
Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

Since joining the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (now ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) on September 19, 1995, Vietnam has strived for becoming an active member of the organisation.

PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams
PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to decide on the organisation of the national high school graduation examinations as regulated in the Law on Education, at a regular cabinet meeting in Hanoi on August 3.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 