Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/05/2020 10:48:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam must reach GDP growth of 5 per cent this year: PM

 
 
07/05/2020    10:44 GMT+7

Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2020 must reach 5 per cent, higher than the 2.7 per cent the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

Vietnam must reach GDP growth of 5 per cent this year: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) speaks at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday in Hanoi. — VNA/VNS Photo Thong Nhat

The rate is already the highest the IMF has predicted for any Southeast Asian country this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking economic havoc around the world and threatening to drive the global economy into recession.

“It’s very hard to reach the growth rate of the country’s initial plan (6.8 per cent) but we cannot allow the growth rate to fall too low,” PM Phuc said when he chaired a Government meeting on Tuesday in Hanoi.

The meeting aimed to discuss a draft resolution on supporting businesses, disbursing public investment and ensuring social order during the pandemic, after the country resumed most economic activities last week following nearly a month under a nationwide social distancing directive.

Phuc said global economic growth had turned negative in the first four months of this year due to the pandemic, however, Vietnam still recorded GDP growth of 3.8 per cent in the first quarter after the Government implemented measures to resolve difficulties for enterprises and ensure welfare policies.

PM Phuc said the country had the dual goal of effectively combating the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining socio-economic development, as growth would create jobs, reduce poverty and ensure social security.

He ordered all relevant agencies to take prompt measures to quickly resume economic activities.

The five pillars of actions that would be critical to achieve the goal and overcome the current hardship are attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), boosting exports, stepping up public investment, attracting investment from the private sector, and promoting domestic consumption, PM Phuc said.

The Government leader also said it would be important to keep the inflation rate below 4 per cent because if inflation was too high, GDP growth would be rendered meaningless.

At the meeting, he added the country needed to disburse VND700 trillion (US$29.9 billion) from the State budget for public investment projects this year and ordered all localities to work hard to implement the plan.

The Prime Minister asked the leaders of State agencies and local administrations to promptly resolve the pressing issues and complaints from people and businesses, demanding that Government officials must be working hard "for the country and the 100-million-strong population," and not let red tape and bureaucracy get in the way of economic development.

 

Draft resolution

Speaking at the meeting, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said the draft resolution focused on several major issues.

The issues include tax and fee exemptions or reductions; extending payment time for export tax and special consumption tax on domestically assembled and manufactured cars until the end of December; allowing special entry procedures for foreign experts, business managers and technical workers; and promoting disbursement of public investment.

The draft plans to reduce interest rates by 2 per cent for direct and indirect loans to small and medium-sized (SME) businesses supported by the SME Development Fund.

At the same time, it will allow foreign professionals, business managers, technical labourers, working in investment and business projects in Vietnam, to apply special entry procedures to enter the country to maintain production and business activities of enterprises and comply with the regulations on prevention and control of pandemic.

The draft also schedules reducing 30 per cent of meeting and domestic travel expenses and 50 per cent of funds for business trips to foreign countries of ministries, agencies and localities this year.

Localities and relevant agencies will have to accelerate approval of dossiers of investment projects for production and business and take strict measures against individuals and organisations that cause difficulties for enterprises.

To hasten public investment disbursement, the draft proposes each locality assign an official to take responsibility for monitoring the disbursement progress in a public investment project. The progress will be used to assess the completion of the official's task this year.  VNS

GDP growth of 3.82 percent in Q1 is a miracle: official

GDP growth of 3.82 percent in Q1 is a miracle: official

Vietnam’s GDP growth rate of 3.82 percent in the first quarter of 2020, a record low since 2011, is still a miracle amidst a global economic recession, an official has said.

Vietnam expects to create 1.5 million jobs in 2020

Vietnam expects to create 1.5 million jobs in 2020

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has set a target to generate jobs for 1.5 million workers, and help some 100,000 labourers to find jobs through the National Employment Fund in 2020.

 
 

Other News

.
Anti-corruption charge in Vietnam commended
Anti-corruption charge in Vietnam commended
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s intensified crackdown on corruption has continued to draw praise from the international community.

PM urges efforts to revitalize socioeconomic development
PM urges efforts to revitalize socioeconomic development
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

As the coronavirus outbreak is mostly under control in Vietnam, it is necessary for the country to take decisive action to revive the local economy while ensuring measures to safeguard public health remain in place.

Coronavirus: White House plans to disband virus task force
Coronavirus: White House plans to disband virus task force
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

US President Donald Trump has confirmed the White House coronavirus task force will be winding down, with Vice-President Mike Pence suggesting it could be disbanded within weeks.

Vietnam to better protect citizens in local countries
Vietnam to better protect citizens in local countries
POLITICSicon  05/05/2020 

Vietnam will continue to offer support to overseas Vietnamese communities in a timely manner, an official has said.

Vietnam calls for stronger NAM cooperation in COVID-19 combat
Vietnam calls for stronger NAM cooperation in COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  05/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has suggested member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) step up cooperation and share experience at all levels and in all spheres during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talks with Japanese counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talks with Japanese counterpart
POLITICSicon  05/05/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Abe Shinzo on May 4, during which they exchanged views on the prevention and control of COVID-19 in their respective countries.

HCM City, Australia’s Victoria state step up cooperation
HCM City, Australia’s Victoria state step up cooperation
POLITICSicon  05/05/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City and Australia’s Victoria state held a teleconference on May 4 to accelerate the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on their twining relationship.

Fisheries Society opposes Chinese fishing bans in East Sea
Fisheries Society opposes Chinese fishing bans in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  05/05/2020 

The Vietnam Fisheries Society (VINAFIS) released a document on May 4 opposing China’s issuance of regulations banning fishing in the East Sea this year.

Former deputy defense minister faces expulsion from Party
Former deputy defense minister faces expulsion from Party
POLITICSicon  03/05/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo and the committee expel Nguyen Van Hien, former Deputy Minister of Defense, from the Party.

Vietnam actively trying to bring citizens in US back home: Foreign Ministry
Vietnam actively trying to bring citizens in US back home: Foreign Ministry
POLITICSicon  03/05/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport and Vietnam’s representative offices in the US are actively joining hands to assist the Vietnam Airlines in clearing necessary procedures

Vietnam attends ASEAN-US health ministers' meeting
Vietnam attends ASEAN-US health ministers' meeting
POLITICSicon  01/05/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on April 30 joined health officials of other ASEAN member nations and the US in the ASEAN-US Health Ministers Meeting via video conference.

ASEAN seeks solutions to ease COVID-19 impacts on tourism
ASEAN seeks solutions to ease COVID-19 impacts on tourism
POLITICSicon  01/05/2020 

ASEAN member nations have agreed to commit to a prevention plan as well as seeking cooperation from international organizations to together to revive travel confidence following the pandemic.

North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border
North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border
POLITICSicon  03/05/2020 

Multiple shots were fired by North Korea towards the South in the Demilitarised Zone, South Korea says.

Kim Jong-un appears in public, North Korean state media report
Kim Jong-un appears in public, North Korean state media report
POLITICSicon  02/05/2020 

North Korea's Kim Jong-un makes his first public appearance for 20 days, state media report, amid speculation about his health.

Coronavirus: Trump seems to undercut US spies on virus origins
Coronavirus: Trump seems to undercut US spies on virus origins
POLITICSicon  01/05/2020 

US spies said it was not yet clear how the outbreak began, but Mr Trump suggests it came from a lab.

VN to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: NA
VN to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: NA
POLITICSicon  30/04/2020 

Vietnam plans to join the Convention 105 (C105) on the abolition of forced labour developed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded at its 44th session on Tuesday. 

Vietnam to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: National Assembly
Vietnam to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: National Assembly
POLITICSicon  29/04/2020 

Vietnam plans to join the Convention 105 (C105) on the abolition of forced labour developed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded at its 44th session on Tuesday. 

EVFTA to be submitted to 9th National Assembly session for approval
EVFTA to be submitted to 9th National Assembly session for approval
POLITICSicon  29/04/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee has agreed with a proposal of the President that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement will be submitted to the upcoming NA session for approval.

Diplomats highly value Vietnam’s flexibility as ASEAN Chair amid pandemic
Diplomats highly value Vietnam’s flexibility as ASEAN Chair amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  29/04/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc and diplomats of other ASEAN countries recently took part in the first teleconference of the ASEAN Committee in Washington DC (ACW).

PAPI index of five centrally-run cities over five years
PAPI index of five centrally-run cities over five years
POLITICSicon  29/04/2020 

PAPI is a flagship governance program initiated by the United Nations Development Programs in Vietnam since 2009. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 