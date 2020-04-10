Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation

The Netherlands and Vietnam established diplomatic relations on April 9, 1973. Bilateral ties between the two countries are typical of dynamic and effective cooperation. The two sides agreed to build a comprehensive partnership.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits Ngoc Son Temple (Hanoi) during his first official visit to Vietnam, June 16, 2014 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague during his visit to the Netherlands, July 10, 2017 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte sign a joint statement after the talks in The Hague, July 10, 2017 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Mark Rutte during an official working visit to the Netherlands, July 2017 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in agricultural restructuring in the Mekong Delta, April 9, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Hanoi during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam, April 9, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong receives the visiting Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, April 9, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan receives Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, April 9, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits the exhibition area of agricultural startup projects of some Dutch companies and Vietnamese students at Wageningen University, July 2017 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan meets Empress Máxima, the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development , May 31, 2017 (Photo: VNA)
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Khadija Adib welcomes National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan who is paying an official visit to the Netherlands, March 27, 2018 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc inaugurates the Vietnamese Embassy in The Hague, July 9, 2017 (Photo: VNA)
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte presses the button to launch the Damen ASD3212 at the Damen - Song Cam Shipyard (a joint venture between Song Cam Shipbuilding Joint Stock Company and the Damen Group of the Netherlands), June 17, 2014 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung holds talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague, September 28, 2011 (Photo: VNA)
President Tran Dai Quang receives the Empress of the Netherlands Máxima, the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development , May 31, 2017 (Photo: VNA)
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code